6 Top-Rated Attractions & Places to Visit in Cuba

Cuba, the largest island in the Caribbean, is a country located just south of the US state of Florida. Even though there were some tensions between these two countries, we can see that relationship is somewhat relaxed in this day and age. However, US tourists are still not permitted to enter this country. Nowadays, tourists from all over the world are able to visit this beautiful country and experience the best what this country has to offer.

You can be sure that this is a country that has a lot to offer to the people visiting it since it has some of the most beautiful landscapes you will ever see. Cuba can be considered a hidden gem since the country was isolated from the rest of the Western world for so many years. Thankfully, people are now able to visit and enjoy it. With that in mind, there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t visit it when you have the chance. It doesn’t matter where you are from, you will be required to have a visa in order to enter this country.

Anyway, we are talking about an exceptional country that has a lot to offer to its visitors. It can be said that you will not make the mistake, no matter which locations you choose to pay a visit to. Now, let's take a look at some of the best places and attractions you can visit while you are in Cuba.

1. Trinidad

The first thing we would like to talk about is the city of Trinidad. This is a city that was an economic center of the country during the 17th and 18th centuries. Even though its history is somewhat controversial, due to it being a slave-trading center, it should be said that the city itself managed to preserve a lot of the buildings and mansions that truly depict one period of time in the best possible way. This city is so exceptional and beautiful that it came under the protection of UNESCO as a heritage site of historical significance. What separates it from other cities in the country, is that it has a much chiller temperature than other cities.

2. Cayo Largo Del Sur

If you are not interested in taking a tour around one of many cities in Cuba, you can always look for some gorgeous beaches and landscapes. One of these is a small island resort called Cayo Largo Del Sur. This place is considered the best get-away location if you are not interested in what Cuba’s cities have to offer. On this island, you will be able to find a beach, called Playa Sirena, which is truly one of the most beautiful ones you have ever seen. As you can imagine, it attracts countless tourists every year. Sadly, not from the US. There is one more place on this island you should visit. We are talking about Marina, where you can see some of the most captivating sea turtle species.

3. Habana Vieja

Habana Vieja is the name of the old part of Cuba’s capital Havana. This part of the city is really big and it has more than a thousand buildings. Some people would argue that Havana was the biggest colonial compound in all of the Americas. Since it is filled with 16th-century architecture, you can be sure that you will experience one of the best things in your life. The people are friendly and the architecture is grandiose and beautiful. Thankfully, this part of the town has a plethora of castles, cathedrals, convents, palaces, and many more historical buildings that still have their original shine even in this day and age. However, the city government made it more compatible with today’s touristic standards.

4. Baracoa

Even though Havana is now the center and capital of Cuba, it wasn’t always like that. The first and for a long time, the most important city on this island was Baracoa. The city itself was established in the 16th by Diego Velazquez, a Spanish explorer. Today, this is a small city. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have anything to offer. In fact, you are looking at a city that is one of the top tourist attractions in the country. The city itself is referred by local as the First City. This alone should provide you with an idea about how respected the history of this city really is, even in this day and age. Surely, this is a town that you really need to visit.

5. Varadero

If you got bored of Havana, and you are looking for some location where you will be able to experience the true beauty of this country. If that’s the case, then you should take a tour of Varadero. This is a small-town resort located near Havana. According to a high percentage of tourists, this is a hidden gem of Cuba, where you will be able to experience some of the best things this country has to offer. This is a resort that will offer you with enough entertainment, relaxation, and the opportunity to enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches you can find on this island. Just as we said, it is located near Havana, so you will not waste too much time traveling to this resort.

6. Cayo Coco

In case you are looking for something isolated from the main cities and the most popular touristic attractions in Cuba, you should take a look at Cayo Coco. This beach appeared in one of the best-known Hemingway’s novels “The Old Man and the Sea”. This beach is a part of Jardines del Rey. Even though it is pretty isolated from everything that occurs in this country, this beach is connected to the mainland by a bridge and you will have absolutely no problems getting here. In the last couple of years, this location has become pretty popular among foreigners. However, the local government does its best to keep it isolated in order to keep its natural beauty in the purest possible way.

In Conclusion

After a long time of isolation, Cuba is now a relatively open country, which offers the possibility for many foreigners to visit it. At the same time, we can see that it has so many to offer. It would be a shame for the world not to witness this country in the best possible way. Therefore, we’ve provided you with a list of some of the best locations in this country. We are pretty sure that you are going to enjoy them all.