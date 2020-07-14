Bodybuilding Made Easy: Top 8 Supplement Brands in India in 2020

We lead busy lives today and this has taken a toll on our health. More and more diseases and fitness issues have surfaced since we’ve stepped into a sedentary lifestyle. A sound body is a must and from the past few decades, people have begun to realize this. This is the reason why you can see more and more people turning up at the gym.

Being fit physically is the key to have a long and healthy life. It is this craze for fitness that has given carte blanche to many people to get involved in bodybuilding. Hitting the gym and pushing their limits and always going for one or two extra reps are some of the traits of these bodybuilders. They want more than fitness and for that, they spend hours in the gym, take a healthy diet, and use bodybuilding supplements.

Bodybuilding supplements enjoy a separate fan base. Supplements like protein powder, BCAA, creatine, etc. are widely used by bodybuilders, athletes, and active gym-goers. The reason why these are so popular is that they enhance the bodybuilding experience by boosting muscle growth.

These products are a quick source of nutrients that get absorbed faster for quick and better results. Many of them are enriched with the goodness of various micronutrients that help in fulfilling the dietary gap and boost overall health.

The supplement market has seen a surge in brands offering various sports nutrition products. Some of these brands are more trusted and popular simply because of the quality of their products. In this article, discover the most popular are the best 8 supplement brands in India that can make your bodybuilding journey a smooth experience.

Top 8 supplement brands in India

Below are the most popular sports nutrition product brands in India that offer quality nutrition to fuel your bodybuilding. The reason why these brands are so much banked upon is that people have benefitted from them and obtained the desired results.

1. MuscleBlaze:

It is an Indian brand that deals in sports nutrition supplements. It offers a wide range of products ranging from protein powders to BCAAs, creatine, glutamine, fat burners, fish oil, multivitamins, mass gainers, to weight gainers. Founded in the year 2012, MuscleBlaze has been leading the supplements market in India. May bodybuilders recommend MuscleBlaze products. It became the first Indian brand to get its protein certified by Labdoor, an international company that tests supplements for purity and accuracy. MuscleBlaze Biozyme is not only labdoor certified but also India’s first protein powder which is clinically tested to deliver 50% more protein absorption and 60% higher BCAA absorption. This is because fo the unique Enhanced Absorption Formula devised by MuscleBlaze. Other than Biozyme, other MuscleBlaze products like MuscleBlaze Whey Gold, MuscleBlaze Mass Gainer XXL, MuscleBlaze BCAA Gold, Mb Fat burner, MB Vite- Multivitamin, etc. too enjoy a huge fan following. All the products deliver great results. MuscleBlaze also has a unique authenticity check mechanism for all its products. Every MuscleBlaze product comes with a unique authentication code that you can use to verify your purchase and eliminate the risk of receiving duplicate products.

2. Optimum Nutrition (ON):

Owned by the Glanbia Global Nutrition group, Optimum Nutrition is a sports nutrition brand that is more than 3 decades old. It is a popular brand in India as well that provides Whey Protein powders. Gold Standard 100% Whey by Optimum Nutrition is by far their best-selling protein powder. Apart from whey protein powder, this brand also sells the slow-digesting protein casein in the form of Gold Standard 100% Casein.

3. Ultimate Nutrition:

It is yet another popular brand that deals in sports nutrition. Existing in the sports fitness industry for over 40 years, this brand mainly supplies protein powders and other bodybuilding products like weight gainers, weight loss products, and general health and well-being products like Omega-3, Vitamin B complex, Glucosamine & Chondroitin & MSM, etc. All their products are tested for quality.

4. SSN:

Scientific Sports Nutrition (SSN) is famous for delivering a range of premium quality supplements that are effectively dosed to let you meet your fitness goals. The products from this brand range from Whey protein powders to muscle gainers, pre-workouts, creatine, etc. Their products are based on scientific research and clinical trials.

5. MuscleTech:

Another key player in the sports nutrition industry is MuscleTech. They cater to the various needs of a bodybuilder- protein powder, pre-workout & post-workout supplements, and products supporting weight loss. Whether you are an athlete, bodybuilder, or just an individual trying to stay fit, MuscleTech has products for everyone’s needs.

6. INLIFE:

The Inlife group has been into the health and wellness industry since 1973. It doesn’t specifically sell sports nutrition products, but a lot more in addition to it. You can get many things here from protein supplements (whey protein isolate) to BCAA, multivitamins, biotin, mass gainer, to ayurvedic herbs like Garcinia Cambogia, Curcumin, Ashwagandha, etc. The brand also deals in beauty and wellness products such as hair oil, aloe vera, etc. and health foods such as Apple Cider Vinegar.

7. Six Pack Nutrition:

SPN (Six Pack Nutrition) is an Indian brand that offers premium quality products that are scientifically proven to deliver good results. It offers whey protein supplements like whey protein isolate, raw whey protein, and also gainers to fuel your bodybuilding. Other than whey protein and gainers, SPN also offers other workout essentials such as BCAAs, pre-workout, and glutamine.

8. MyProtein:

Another popular brand with fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders is MyProtein. This brand offers a complete package to bodybuilders- protein powder, multivitamins, and minerals supplements, protein-rich foods and snacks, and performance clothing. They offer a wide range of sports nutrition supplements including vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, and dairy-free sports nutrition products.

If you want to amp up your bodybuilding, you can choose various products offered by these brands. These brands are popular for a reason. They offer quality nutrition in various price ranges to suit everyone’s specific bodybuilding and budget requirements. Level-up your muscle building with the help of various workout aids provided by these popular brands.