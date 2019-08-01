452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Small business owners are delving into organic marketing to boost their conversion rate than ever before. Online visitors tend to have varying needs and it’s imperative to consider this so that you can provide irresistible offers.

Your first attempt to convert visitors to customers may be unsuccessful due to different reasons. Nevertheless, you will remain indelible in their minds if you invest in your content marketing strategy. Such visitors will likely check out your website next time.

Here are the top tips to increase online conversions for your brand.

Optimize your website

According to Maxburst, a reputable Web Design Company, having a well-designed website is essential for improving your conversion rate. Most online visitors rarely have the time to read the entire content on each web page.

Promote readability by using headings, bullet points, short paragraph, and enough white space. SEO optimization is equally important to increase the chances of being seen by your target audience. Focus on satisfying user intent throughout the buyer’s journey.

Design concise CTA

Including positive words in your CTA copy can spur prospective customers to action. Focus on the benefits of your product instead of the features. This will make them understand that you care about them.

Ensure that you add CTA on all your pages. It’s even better to create multiple landing pages. Test different CTA copy and button designs to know the type with the highest level of engagement.

Leverage videos

Video content has a higher conversion rate. A video is a viable tool for generating quality leads and will help you to reach a wider audience. It’s a must to invest in a video marketing strategy to avoid leaving money on the table.

Share an explainer video, testimonials from customers or interview an authority in your industry.

Stick to a mobile-first approach

A great number of customers will appreciate simple designs, especially for an eCommerce store. They often find having multiple bells and whistles distracting and will avoid any site with complex navigation.

Remember that most of them are bound to navigate the sales funnel on mobile devices. However, consider your product and industry when choosing a particular design. Your site should load quickly to have a lower bounce rate.

Provide your contact information

This is necessary whether you’re trying to attract local or international customers. Having a physical location can make your brand look credible and facilitate smooth communication. Your customer support system must support different options such as a phone call, live chat, and email.

Prospective customers may encounter issues or have questions before buying a product. Maintain consistency when providing your contact information on Google My Business and other online directories.

Offer a money-back guarantee

Apart from avoiding hackers who can steal financial data, online visitors are wary of brands that fail to deliver exactly what they promise. Providing incentives like a money-back guarantee, free delivery, coupon codes, and discounts is an effective way to build customer trust.

Customers tend to have peace of mind if you give them a money-back guarantee. They will have an assurance that they have nothing to lose.

Heat maps are useful for revealing how your target customers are interacting with the content on your landing pages. Endeavor to conduct usability testing or A/B tests on different devices regularly.