Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (better known as Cardi B) was born on October 11, 1992. She is an American rapper, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City. Cardi became an internet celebrity after some of her videos and posts became viral on Instagram and Vine.

She also gained attention after discussing her former career as a stripper. Today, she is signed to Atlantic Records and is gaining more and more popularity every day.

Early Life

Cardi was raised in the South Bronx. Her father is Dominican, and her mother is Trinidadian. She spent much time at her paternal grandmother’s home in Washington Heights. Her nickname “Cardi B” was developed from Bacardi, which is a rum brand.

When she was a teenager, she used to be a member of the Blood street gang. She also stated she had been a gang-banger since she was 16 years old. Cardi attended Renaissance High School For Musical Theater&Technology. She also briefly worked at an Amish supermarket. Then, she started stripping when she was 19 years old.

She said that becoming a stripper was a positive experience. That was her way of escaping poverty and domestic violence since she was kicked out of her mother’s home. That also enabled her to pay for her education.

Career

Cardi B’s music career started when she was 23 years old, in late 2015. Her first mixtape was released in 2016, and in the same year, she was featured on the cover of Vibe Magazine’s ‘Diva’ issue. Then, in 2017, she released the second mixtape, and a month later, she signed to Atlantic Records. Since she became a social media personality after some of her videos went viral, her music career also took off at the same time. Since her career started, only a couple of years ago, she worked with artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Nicky Minaj, and G-Easy.

Cardi B Net Worth 2020

As of 2020, her net worth is around $24 million. It will definitely increase rapidly within the next couple of years. This is so amazing what she managed to do since a couple of years ago she wasn’t even worth seven figures.

Personal Life

Cardi B is a catholic. In 2017, she started dating the American rapper Offset. Soon after, they became engaged. They have a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Best Quotes