Top worst and best diet choices if you have diabetes

If you have diabetes, the best way to help yourself is through your diet. Before eating you should plan out every food and drink you are about to consume. If any of the foods you are planning to eat are high in sodium, fat, and carbohydrates, that means they increase the risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease and weight gain.

Top 5 foods for diabetes

1. Especially almonds, walnuts, and cashews. They are one of the best sources for minerals, fiber, vitamins, protein, and healthy fats. They also reduce cholesterol and are always promoted as healthy food. Don’t forget that they are also high in calories, so make sure to consume in small amounts by adding to your oatmeal, salads or yogurt.

2. They are full of vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. You can also add them to salads, oatmeal, dessert, cereal, and yogurt. You don’t have to worry about eating a lot of these since fruits are usually low in calories, so you don’t really have to count your intake.

3. Cabbage family vegetables. Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage. These vegetables are rich in vitamin C, potassium and folate. They are also low in carbs and calories so don’t worry about eating a bunch of these.

4. Sweet potatoes. Again a great source of vitamin c, fiber, and potassium.

5. These involve beans such as kidney, Lima, pinto, white, and white. They are full of protein and fiber.

Now we’ll list the worst foods when suffering from diabetes.

Worst 5 foods for diabetes

1. Hot dogs. Everyone loves hot dogs, but unfortunately, these are very high in saturated fats and sodium. So try to avoid them or at least eat them now and then.

2. Anything fried. We all know French fries are known as one of the tastiest fried things out there, but also known as one of the more unhealthy foods. They are high in calories, high in saturated fat and very low in fiber. Unfortunately, this also applies to any fried food you might think of. Fried chicken, French fries, fried fish, fried dough foods and more. People with diabetes must avoid these foods at all costs.

3. Sweet cereal. These are high in carbs because of the sugar. Just get plain and regular cereals and mix with fruits to get a sweeter taste.

4. Whole milk. It has too much-saturated fat. Switch to skim milk or just get 1 or 2 percent milk. You can also try switching to soy, rice or almond milk instead.

5. Soda drinks. Also include any sweetened drinks, because they simply have no nutritional value at all and are only filled with huge amounts of sugar. Try having a bottle of water at all times by your side, you’ll feel better and healthier and won’t even miss sugary drinks.

This is our list of recommended drinks and foods you should avoid and those you should consider adding into your diet. Make a smart choice and start eating healthy.