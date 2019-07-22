Ways to connect from Melbourne Airport to the city

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you planning a trip to Melbourne? Most people seem to forget one essential aspect while planning a holiday, which is the airport transfers. For all the first-timers to Melbourne, it’s worthy to note that there are no trains connecting to the city from the Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. So getting from Melbourne airport to the city is not simple, if you are a first-timer.

If your holiday is already booked and you are all excited to go, note these major options available to commute from the Melbourne Airport to the city and vice versa.

Skybus

For most Melbourne based residents, this is the best transport option, they avail to travel to the airport. It is not only convenient, but also quite cost-effective. The first Skybus leaves from Southern Cross station. It has a fixed timetable available online. Every passenger should possess the Public transport card – the myki card to travel on the Skybus.

The Skybus train departs every 10 minutes and is a great value for money for traveling as a single or as a couple to the Melbourne Airport in 20 minutes duration.

The Skybus airport transfer drops the passengers at Terminal 1 for domestic travels and Terminal 3 for Australia and all other international flights.

Taxi

The cabs in Melbourne are a call away. There are many companies, including SilverTop Taxi, 13 Cabs, and SilverTop taxis being the most popular. The taxis are the most convenient option you travel to the airport when you are in a family or group of 4 people. The taxis pick you up at the pickup address and it is indeed a safe and convenient option. Alternatively, you can also queue up at the tax queues developed around Melbourne to get a cab for transfer to the Airport.

Car

The people who are traveling in a group of 3 or 4 people within the city, can rent a car. These privately hired cars allow you to get to the airport at your desired time without hassles as opposed to queuing up at the taxi stands for booking an expensive cab.

The chauffeur-driven car rentals are the luxurious option to travel to Melbourne Airport. Though priced higher than other traveling options, they are highly reliable and convenient.

The shuttle bus

This is the cheapest option of traveling to and from the airport. The shuttle bus service departs from terminals at Melbourne Airport after every 10 minutes. The shuttle bus ensures that you reach the airport in 20 minutes. The drivers of the shuttle bus also help you load the luggage to the bus to travel. The friendly drivers unload the bags to your terminal too at the Airport.

Privately owned car

When you choose to drive your own car to Melbourne Airport and if you want to park there, you can use the Melbourne Airport’s public transportation parking facilities. According to Parkos, Melbourne Airport parking facilities offer the travelers various parking options like long-term parking, parking based on an hourly basis, pick-up or drop off, etc.

Let us explore some of the best airport parking packages offered at the airport.

Valet parking facilities:

The valet park facility at Melbourne airport is easy and convenient. The passenger simply needs to drive up the car to the terminal and you can hand over the keys to the valet car park facilities department to park your car safely. There is always someone to take care of and guard your cars in valet parking.

Premium parking facility

The premium parking facility is available at all terminals. The premium parking spots are 100 meters from the terminals and you can self-park your car and hold your own car keys.

Terminal car parking facility

The terminal car parking area is perfect for those passengers who make business trips and for those passengers who take short getaways trips. The terminal car park spots are located near the terminals. Thus, you can check into the terminal within minutes. Similar to booking airfares, you need to book the terminal car part areas as well. The earlier you book, the better the deal you get. You are provided the facility of keeping your car protected from the weather conditions, by providing parking undercover.

Long -Term Parking facility

This is the best car park option you can avail at reasonable costs. The longer your cat parking stays, the cheaper it gets with long-term parking deals.

Valet car park option

This is one of the most valuable options for low-cost parking and leaves you with more money to spend on your travel. The valet car park options are available at just starting rate of $10, for a 4-hour duration.

For all car park options at the Melbourne airport, you need to pre-book them online and you can also avail great deals on early-bird booking.