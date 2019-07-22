Oddly Stimulating Things That Immediately Turn Women On

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Hey, we all got kinks…

It’s not dinner-table discussion for most households; what gets you in the mood is a very personal experience. Most of us keep silent about our wild sides: Especially when they aren’t common as something like light BDSM.

While your bedroom life is no one’s business but your own, with the anonymity of Reddit, girls have gone wild sharing their not-so-traditional preferences that get their engines revving without guilt. Guys, we already know a lot of you are into weird turn-ons, but you’ll be surprised by what these women have to say. And you might actually learn a thing or two on how to seduce them.

Turn it off and back on

If anyone is helping me figure out a computer thing and comes up behind me and takes the mouse and starts whispering to themselves as they do it. Worst part is I know I’m straight but this could be literally anyone doing it and it would turn me on. (kid_crad)

Warm Heart?

Sudden cold. I don’t like cold in any way but if someone throws cold water at me, touches me with a cold hand or switches my shower water to cold I am instantly turned on a lot. [deleted user]

Calling All Nerds

I get turned on when I solve puzzles like math problems and things like that. I don’t know. I just get really excited about it and somehow that excites my entire body. (janiesgotagun222)

More hope for the nerds!

Well this isn’t weird exactly but it is the weirdest thing I can think that turns me personally on, so here ya go. Whenever my husband takes off his glasses. He only takes them off for shower, bed, and sex. He gets naked for all three of those things so when he goes to start taking them off I instantly sploosh because I know what’s coming off next. He’s Pavloved me to his glasses removal. Clever man.

Oh oh oh I thought of another one! Watching my husband play console games. He’s really good at them and I’m terrible. He sometimes drapes his arm over the top of his head and holds the controller like that, I don’t know how to describe how it looks on here, but it’s just so hot to me because I have to be able to look at the controller to play. He’s just so calm and confident when he’s gaming. Doesn’t really work with the PC though. It’s gotta be the casual controller over the head thing.(glitterybugs )

A Good Excuse to Stay Indoors

Thunderstorms. Hearing thunder in the distance and seeing either a darkening sky or the wind pick and instantly I’m ready to go. Such a weird turn on and I dont’ know why (crazyladyscientist)

Make me a sandwich!

Watching a man cook. The man I’m seeing right now is a chef and made me dinner this past Friday night. He was in the kitchen with a dish towel over his shoulder, sleeves rolled up, chopping things up then using his hands to throw things into the pan. As I watched him I got more and more turned on.

It was only our 4th date and I wanted to wait to sleep with him. I really like him and wanted to take things slow. After watching him cook I practically attacked him after dinner.

Whew, I fucked the shit out of that man. We were actually planning on going out after dinner to see a band but ended up just staying in and having sex all over his house. So much for waiting lol. The dinner was amazing though and so was the sex so..its a win. (Wiffle_Snuff)

Pavlov’s

When i hear something metal jingle, like keys or a wallet chain. In my defense, there is a reason. My husband has a prince albert c*ck piercing and and he likes to play a game called “fishing”. If i am not in the room or i am engaged in the tv or something like that, he will pull his cock out and wiggle his hard on about. The shiny ring acts a “fishing lure” to visually grab my attention, and it also makes a jingle noise that instantly gets me horny because i know i am about to laid if i come grab the “bait”. I have been programmed to assosiate that noise with sex and will ussually drop everything to go get laied. But sometimes its the sound of his keys or wallet chain and it is disapointing because i got all worked up instantly over nothing.

Tldr: metal making a jingle noise reminds me of my husbands c*ck and i get instantly turned on. (Purplegreen23)

Throw a dog a bone

Game of thrones has many handsome men on the show. And some of them we get to see topless too.

None of them are as attractive to me as The Hound is. None of them. There’s something about his nihilistic murdering personality that my body just goes “yes that” too. (rullerofallmarmalade)

Pimple porns

Pimple popping/blackhead extractions. IT’S SO SATSIFYING and it goes straight to my loins. (vixters )

