4 Travel Tips for Newbies

Travelling around the world seems to be a dream of every digital normal and anyone that has ever wanted to explore foreign cultures or get outside their comfort zone. But, contrary to popular belief, travelling isn’t always fun, entertaining, or even enjoyable.

As with everything in life, there are some aspects of travelling that can impact your overall experience in a negative way. For example, getting stuck on a crowded train for more than five hours or travelling to a foreign city without a GPS.

This is why it’s important as a newbie to prepare well before your trip, download the right apps, pack the essential items and then embark on your new adventure. To help you out, we have reviewed essential anti-boredom apps as well as items that should be on your packing list for any long-distance journey.

1. Mobile Games

Playing mobile games is always a good idea when you’re stuck in a traffic jam, or you are really bored while you’re travelling by bus or train. Luckily, the App Store, as well as Google Play, features an extensive library of free and premium titles from every imaginable category. You can play and download games like puzzles, digital board games, quizzes to play with your friends or other virtual members, action-adventure games, among many other options. Keep in mind that it might be beneficial to download your favourite games beforehand that are also available offline because you can’t expect to always have good network coverage on your trip.

Otherwise, if you’re looking to play entertaining games of chance, there is an abundance of casino sites that are mobile-friendly. Most casino games from reliable providers are also developed for mobile gameplay, meaning you can try your luck with everything from slot games to table games, live casino games in many different versions.

According to the casinoburst.com, there are a plethora of online casinos which are reputable, legitimate, and offer great games as well as premium features to their members. The platform will give you an opportunity to read more about them before registering on the site. It’s also worth mentioning that you can find mobile apps which are readily available for download on Apple and Android devices.

2. Podcasts and Books

When you’re travelling alone, you can miss having fun with your friends or even listening to insightful conversations with other people. But, there is a solution for this problem as you can download podcasts on topics that are interesting to you and really feel like you’re part of the conversation. Good podcasts feature engaging and knowledgeable guests as well as hosts who will help you learn something more about the topic that you’re passionate about.

Podcasts have become really popular, and there is an abundance of choices. Probably, every topic that you can think of has its own podcast. For example, you can listen to podcasts about the latest technological innovations, global politics, classical music, pop stars, modern films, English literature, and anything else.

The podcast episodes can be really long. You will find episodes that last a couple of hours or even longer, or they can also last about 5 minutes or less. This gives you a chance to really find podcasts that suit your preferences and schedule, while most of them are free for download and are featured on popular mobile apps like Audible, BBC Sounds, Spotify.

The next option is to bring your favorite books on your trip. It will help you spend less time on your smartphone; however, keep in mind that you might have limited space in your luggage; therefore, make sure to only bring books that are engaging or interesting. You don’t want to waste space for any boring novels. Another advantage is downloading E-books on your kindle because you can save space in your luggage and download more books.

However, you will be spending more time staring at a bright screen, but if you don’t have the space to bring a new book, then an eBook reader will be a good option for you. Besides, you can always download audiobooks for your device that will transport you to another setting and make your trip more enjoyable. All you need is headphones and a solid phone battery. Luckily, there are many apps that feature different audiobooks as well as e-books like Libby, Scribd, Audible.

3. Bring a Map

Even though we live in a digital age a paper map is always a good backup option that can come in handy when you’re lost in a city that doesn’t have good network coverage or your phone’s battery is dead. There are many to choose from, but we always recommend having a fold-out map because it saves us space and it’s really easy to use.

Otherwise, make sure to download digital maps on your device because they still have many advantages. Google Maps, for example, will offer you up-to-date information about the traffic in your area, which can really be helpful when you’re planning a trip.

Also, you can find different museums, cafes, restaurants, and destinations while you’re exploring the digital map. It’s also helpful that you can share your location with your friends, especially if you’re travelling abroad. In addition, you will get set by step tutorial on your route, and if you’re really lost in a new city and travelling alone, this is the best option for you.

4. Pack Light

Everyone will admit that having more luggage on your trip can negatively impact your entire experience. You will have more items to worry about, and you will unnecessarily use up the space of your suitcase or backpack. You don’t want to end up dragging a heavy backpack while you probably want to be able to walk around the city and meet the locals carefree.

This is why it’s important to take the time and pack lightly. You can use tech organisers or shoe cubes if you want to really save up space. But, basically, make sure to bring only items that are important for your trip and leave extra space if you want to purchase anything for your friends or family members.