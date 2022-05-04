12 Practical Tips To Know Before Travel To Vietnam For the First time

To ensure your satisfaction when visiting a new country, you need to be aware of the things that you should expect. If you go blind to a new place, you may be confused and sometimes unpleasantly surprised, so it is best to make a plan and learn as much as you can about the area before you board the plane. If you want to visit Vietnam and if you want to know more about it, then you’ve come to the right place. Keep on reading to learn some practical tips that you should know before you travel to Vietnam for the first time.

1. Check to see if you need a visa

Even though there are some exceptions to this rule, you should know that most people need a visa to enter Vietnam. The first thing you need to do is go online and see if the place you are native to requires its citizens to get a visa when traveling to Vietnam. If this is needed, you can easily sort it out by going online and applying for the permit. Talk to your agency about what you can do to make the process as easier as possible.

2. Always download a map

No matter if you are traveling alone, with your family, or in a large group, it is said that you should always have a map downloaded to your phone. There are different cab services here, and you can also use public transport, but keep in mind that you will be doing a lot of walking as well. So, have your map on your phone at all times so that you can get around easily.

3. Not every season is going to be a good one for visiting

The climate here varies depending on where you are staying, and the summers can get extremely hot. If you don’t want to deal with excessive heat and humidity then it is best to visit the country in spring or fall. Keep in mind that the weather can change drastically, so always pack warmer clothes as well.

4. Opt for modest clothes

If you want to be respectful towards the locals, you need to pack modest clothes. This does not mean that you have to change your style, or feel warm wherever you go, but try to steer away from outfits that show too much cleavage. It is recommended to have a light scarf with you that will protect you from the weather changes, and that will keep you modest at all times.

5. It is better to use a service

If this is your first time visiting the country, then you should not do it on your own. Things can get pretty complicated, and you may even get lost. If you don’t want to wonder what you can do and, how to get to the place you want to visit, you should use a travel service.

For more information on how the right service can help you with your travel, planning, and tours, visit https://goviettrip.com/.

6. Don’t rely on credit cards only

There are a lot of places in the country where you cannot purchase things only with your credit or debit card, and there are also restaurants where you have to pay in cash. Keep in mind that most souvenir shops or even small stores will decline your card, so have cash with you at all times. It is recommended to have small notes with you and keep the larger ones in a separate place.

7. The weather can change in a minute

When we think about the seasons changing, we usually think that when it is warm, the weather will not change too much, and when it’s cold, it will not get hot right away. In Vietnam the weather can drastically change in a minute, so pack clothes that you can layer, and pack items that will keep you warm, and also let your skin breathe.

8. Travel insurance is a must

You have to have travel insurance everywhere you go, and this county is not an exception. You can get the insurance before you travel, and know that you should not skip this step. Tourists have been known to have unpleasant reactions to the different food, so make sure you cover yourself in case you need to go to the hospital.

9. Keep your belongings safe

Pickpocketing is a thing everywhere in the world, so if you are a tourist and if you are visiting any place for the first time, you should know how to keep your belongings safe. Don’t keep everything in the same bag or pocket, and if possible, opt for pouches that are light and can be strapped to your body, and can be kept under your clothing.

10. You need to plan the airport transfer

Sometimes the transportation services will be a bit confusing, especially if you don’t travel internationally a lot. Getting a local taxi can be overwhelming, and it is pretty easy to scam tourists everywhere, so make sure you arrange the airport transfer beforehand. If you use a service, you can get that sorted out on time, and if you travel with your own arrangement, make sure you book things before you arrive.

11. It is always good to know a few simple phrases

Just like visiting any new country, it is always recommended to learn a few simple phrases before you go to the country. Try to learn things that will help you get around with ease, and at the same time, things that could help you if you get lost. Even though most of the natives will understand English, it is good if you know a thing or two.

12. Tipping is a must here

Finally, you need to understand the etiquette when you visit a new country, and you will definitely visit coffee shops and restaurants in Vietnam. No matter where you are staying, you should know that here, it is normal to tip between 10 and 20 percent. Sometimes the tip will be automatically added to your bill, and at other times you will need to leave it on the table.

This is one of the most beautiful places on earth, so don’t forget to bring a good camera and to have enough space on your phone for hundreds of pictures. If you have the chance, you have to visit Vietnam and keep in mind that once you see it, you will most certainly plan to go back.