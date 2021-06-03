Latest Trends to Follow in Cloud Computing

For the past few years, cloud computing has been very crucial to the information environment and consumer’s lives. It has the capability to collaborate with almost any industry like internet banking, telemedicine, e-commerce, and more. It has become remote interactivity of big data inexorably perhaps, and landscape shifting. Cloud computing has been a major support to worldwide supply chains, and remote workforces during the COVID-19 pandemic. And will now continue to become a fundamental objective for organizations that are searching for increased business continuity, scalability, and cost-efficiency in the year 2021. As recommended by one of leading software development companies TatvaSoft, Cloud Computing is going to make a major shift in the way businesses function.

As per a survey by Cisco, around 94% of the workloads around the world will be controlled by the major cloud data centers. This clearly shows that cloud computing is something that is here to stay and it will grow each passing year. Today, in this blog, we will go through some latest cloud computing trends that the year 2021 has brought for us.

Top 7 trends of cloud computing to follow in the year 2021

1. Hybrid and Multi-Cloud environments will continue to grow

With time passing by and technologies becoming advanced, businesses have now started to recognize that cloud data management is not only about having a special infrastructure or specific platform that stores essential data, but it is about selecting the solution that is perfect for the job at hand. Besides this, in some cases, this concept cannot even be cloud, it might be just a legacy system or on-premises system. This can be the case where the enterprises are locked into some sort of specific systems for business-based solutions that can be complex to adapt.

With the advancement in technology, 2021 has brought a new trend to cloud computing which has made enterprises less worried about being attached to one cloud vendor and are embracing hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud offering that enables the businesses to get the best solution.

2. Kubernetes

Kubernetes is known as one of the best cloud computing trends amongst various enterprises. Many companies feel that this platform offers the best cloud services that can meet their operational requirements and abilities. Kubernetes is one such cloud provider that is making a strange market dynamic. The core Kubernetes venture is under the tight authority of the CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation). It gets updated with the latest trends in cloud computing and balances out the stack. Because of this, many enterprises can update their on-premise techs and hardware with the latest Kubernetes platforms. This can also help in staying at the top in this competitive industry.

3. Intelligent SaaS

One of the cloud trends is the smart cloud. When it comes to cloud trends, this is a major innovation across the globe. Software as a Service (SaaS) and other IT operations are being nourished in various different ways and in changeable degrees with the use of Artificial Intelligence regardless of whether it is required or not.

When the organization follows a manual system to carry forward their transactions and business, chances of issues being generated are there. And because of this, AI automation can be used to upgrade various business operations with the Intelligent SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platforms. Be it chatbot or centralization or any other automated system, it can clearly be the future of cloud computing platforms. Besides, it can be a massive advantage for IT infrastructure across the world.

In addition to this, there are some AI-based technologies that are very popular in the world and are also very useful. And with the current cloud trends, AI also plays an important role in supporting this major cloud-based platform.

4. Serverless computing will grow

Serverless computing is nothing but a method that allows the software development company to create and run apps & services without having a concern for the server. It is a simple method that offers backend services on the basis of an as-used approach. It enables the users to write and deploy code without any sort of issue and worry about the underlying computing infrastructure.

Serverless computing has become very popular and it has created a broad improvement which has only increased the requirements for conventional innovation that goes serverless. This type of computing reallocates the entire creation by simply isolating the beginning and the end of the application. For example, one of the best serverless models is the pay-as-you-go approach. These types of projects are flexible and have the capability to empower the companies to have more than one command over their cloud costing.

5. Quantum computing

Innovation is continuously advancing. And with it, the PCs are expected to constantly improve in their progression time. This is where Quantum Computing comes in. Quantum Computing is an essential part of the progress of PCs.

To have the most powerful PCs, equipment-based improvements, comparative quantum-mechanical operations, and problem analysis is a must. And with the help of impactful Quantum Computing, all the major servers and PCs can be prepared to work to process data at a higher speed. Quantum computing is one of the latest technologies in cloud computing 2021 and guarantees quick system frameworks that can handle everything.

6. ‘Perfect Storm’ of cloud migration and data privacy

A perfect storm of data compliance and governance has been created because of the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing use of cloud infrastructure, said the co-founder of Privacera, Balaji Ganesan. In such times, the majority of the organizations have initiated projects to make sure that data is securely migrated to the cloud.

Besides, data governance has also become a more prevalent topic for CDOs, CIOs, and CISOs to ensure cloud data availability and its responsible use. Regulatory legislation across the world has started to move towards increased control of PII (personally identifiable information) data that has the capability to safeguard consumer privacy. In addition to this, security, governance, and privacy have been now embedded early in business processes. This has made the developers incorporate all the privacy and security-related requirements early on when the new system is under the development process.

Basically, with this trend, IT teams have to now invest in tools that can provide secure access to client’s data while balancing performance and ease of use of the client’s system. As a result, privacy, data security, and governance have become table stakes in all IT-related plans and strategies.

7. Data security

Last but not least in our cloud computing trends list is Data Security. There are many expert security strategies in the market that can put data in motion as per the software-defined parameters. The data security experts provide public key access with encryption while one has to open up a safe UDP port to frame an app-level connection. And after its use, the key disappears. Basically, the automation capabilities that are used for container platforms can help in resolving multi-cloud access. Therefore, companies now have a compelling way to characterize various cloud computing services suppliers or for various cloud infrastructure.

Conclusion

As seen in this blog, the cloud has begun to reach its full potential for organizations of all sizes. It helps businesses with an infrastructure that has all the required resources that a company could never have gathered on its own. Besides this, the cloud trends 2021 is on the verge of expanding its capabilities in 2022 by getting ahead of the challenges of security and compliance. Now, cloud computing services providers have started to partner with smart and innovative external solution providers. These cloud-based service-providing companies will have a deep understanding of the new reality, hybrid. And it will allow forward-thinking clients to see an immediate benefit from their expertise and skills.