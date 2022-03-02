A lot of girls like to do their nails, and a ton of them prefer to DIY their manicures. Ever since the global pandemic women have been forced to figure out how to color their roots, pluck their brows, wax their legs, or do gorgeous and stylish nails at home and with the right tools. For some, mastering gel nails and nail art became mandatory. This is a growing trend globally, so why not take it up a notch and figure out even more interesting facts about nail art, or figure out how to do it yourself? Keep on reading as we talk about it down below.

What is nail art?

Nail art is a fancy and decorative way of doing nails while paying close attention to all the little fun and intriguing details. This is a time-consuming process for beginners since you have to use a ton of tools, such as different colors, brushes, and methods when it comes to doing your manicures.

Nowadays, thanks to fun types of stickers, stencils, dotting tools, and glitter or matte polishes, the choice goes on and on! The truth is that your selection is endless. Both professional manicurists and at-home DIY explorers can do and will enjoy doing some form of nail art.

8 Beginner Tips and Tricks for Nail Art Designs

1. Be equipped with all you need

The first and most important thing you’ll need is all the right tools, different nails, and nail lengths. A lot of women prefer to practice on training hands that you can get and purchase online. Simply work with fake tips or acrylics till you get the hang of it. You can also try some new techniques on yourself or ask your mom/sister for modeling purposes.

PS: You can also master some basic skills by watching tutorials on YouTube.

2. Wide range of brushes

Since nails and nail drawing is a form of art you need to have your ideal tools. Just like every painter needs his or her clean set of brushes, you do too. Purchase 5-10 different kinds of brushes (thin and small) since you will want to be prepared and always equipped with a clean canvas and proper brushes that you can use on top. Purchasing a variety pack is helpful when creating nail art for beginners. Make sure to clean them after each use as well.

3. Nail polish remover to erase mistakes

Making a mess is inevitable, especially if you are a beginner or a newbie. Make sure that you have acetone and acetone-free polish remover to clean your tools and work on top of your nails as well. For instance, you will enjoy acetone removers on top of your glitter nail polish and if you mess up the application. Use acetone-free kind on top of acrylics or your natural nails due to its lighter and mild consistency.

4. Rhinestones and stickers

The only way to make your nails stylish and fun is with the right use of rhinestones and stickers. You can easily add these on top by placing them with your favorite pair of tweezers. Mastering this skill may be quite difficult since you will have to be precise and neat. You can’t pick up super small and tiny pieces with your tweezers, and you will have to take your time with it. Do not rush the process since you might end up creating even a bigger mess.

5. Go for nail stamps

Luckily, YouTube and Pinterest are all covered with information on how to use and work with nail stamps. With a nail stamp you can get any design you fancy, such as flowers, animals, leaves, and cute quotes! Just by adding a thick coat of color and polish and scraping off the excess amount you will achieve an elegant and unique stamped outcome. It is important to set this with a top coat so it doesn’t smudge around.

6. Use stickers for quick & easy manicures

Aside from stamps, you can also try out using nail stickers for creative 3D art. Just like you’d do with smaller tattoos when you were a child (the glue-on kinds) you can also do with nail stamps. Apply a few coats of your favorite polish with a sponge to cover the stencil. After the polish has dried, peel off the sticker to reveal the design. There are hundreds of different sets and nail stickers that you can buy online or in-store these days for playful and fun designs.

7. Try out some simpler methods

Don’t have a dotting tool, but you may want to do a dotted manicure? You can try out something simple and easy with a toothpick! If you are a creative person just looking for practicality you will manage to pull off nail art at any given point and with any provided tools. If you are a beginner you should also try DIP powder, chrome or matte nails, and French manicures just to spice up the outcome and get the hang of how things work or look like.

8. Be prepared with the right set

If you want to practice and use a beginner-friendly kit amazon.com has your back covered! The green poly nail gel manicure set comes in 4 colors, clear, light jade green, mint green, and aquamarine. With the use of these polishes, you will easily achieve your preferred color outcome. You can also enjoy its practicality and the fact that you get everything in one place. You will get a nail file, proper top and base coats, brushes, spatula, and a LED lamp.

Want to create fun nail art?

If you’re ready to have a blast when it comes to your own or your client’s nails make sure to apply all of these tips and tricks. In no time and with the right tools and items every girl will successfully pull off her manicure! Show off the love you have for nail art and have fun while doing it.