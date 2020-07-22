Forget Tradition, Try These Romantic Gifts

If you’re over 30 then you probably remember the days when chocolates, jewelry, candy, and nights out on the town were among the most popular romantic gifts that couples exchanged. Those old standbys are still around, but they’re rapidly being replaced by a new breed of hot items. It seems today’s couples still enjoy gifting each other but like to make things as personalized as possible. There’s also a sort of gender-neutral vibe that’s taking place in this market niche.

If you’re contemplating giving your beloved some kind of present in the next few weeks, consider something from the latest lineup of romantic baubles, most of which are actually quite practical and work for males or females. The thinking behind modern giving is that the offering should be not only personalized but something that brings physical or aesthetic pleasure to the receiver. In other words, spa packages, cannabis items, and unique jewelry are selling like proverbial hotcakes, which didn’t make the list. Before you go out to shop for that special someone, take a read through of the following list. Choose one that is most suitable for the one your care about, and don’t forget to include a card.

Personalized Artwork

There’s been an explosion of interest in amateur art recently. Websites that cater to DIY artists and craft makers has been one of the key things propelling the surge in interest. If you are hunting for a unique idea to give someone you love, it’s hard to go wrong with personalized art. The only requirement is that you know the receiver’s taste well enough to do the shopping yourself. But even if you don’t, you can always opt for a gift certificate. The fastest sellers in this category are small acrylic paintings and cold-cast bronze sculptures.

Handmade Jewelry

Closely related to the artwork niche, handmade jewelry can be a fun, creative present for someone who enjoys rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. The selection is truly astounding and there are dozens of high-quality websites that offer pieces in every conceivable price range. Some sellers will let you send them specific directions about how you want the finished piece to look. Others don’t do customization but only offer their own creations for sale on the sites.

Cannabis Subscription Boxes

Subscription packs of all kinds have been among the biggest retail winners of the past half-decade. These clever products set themselves apart because they continue to offer the receiver great items over many months or years. Most last until you decide to cancel them. Among the first breakthroughs were shaving kits for men, which are still selling briskly even amid intense competition. One of the latest wrinkles in the niche is the cannabis subscription box, from companies like Nugg Club. You can personalize what’s included based on flavors, accessories, add-ons, and cool extras that every cannabis enthusiast will enjoy. For men and women in relationships who have similar tastes in the area of CBD and cannabis, these subscription boxes make an ideal birthday, anniversary, graduation, or for the heck of it present. If the apple of your eye appreciates cannabis, skip the boxed candy and wrapped roses and order a subscription box instead.

Night Out Packages

These items have become so trendy that they already have their own acronym, NOPs. It stands for night-out packages and they’re sold by local shop owners in most larger cities. In Chicago and San Diego, for example, you can purchase NOPs that begin with dinner, include a live show or movie, wind up with drinks at a special watering hole, and often conclude with something like a moonlit boat excursion or a ride in a horse-drawn carriage. When you buy a NOP for your better half, the assumption is that you’ll be going on the evening as a couple. To personalize the package for the recipient, be sure to choose a favorite restaurant and appropriate add-ons that he or she will particularly appreciate.

Day Spa Pamper Packs

Practically every day spa now offers some version of the pamper pack. What is it, and why does it often make an ideal gift? The packs consist of a bundle of ordinary spa services that are designed primarily for women who spend several consecutive hours at the location. Most include standard fare like manicures, massages, facials, and hair styling. You can add dozens of special extras to make a package stand out, including hot stone massage, acupuncture treatment, whirlpool relaxation sessions, microdermabrasion, waxing, mud packs, and much more. One of the big trends within this niche is the inclusion of men, which spas have been targeting with little success until now.

Surprise Getaways

Want to get someone’s attention? Announce a surprise getaway weekend for just the two of you, all of which has been previously arranged, paid for, and booked. A new twist on an old idea of surprise vacations, these getaways are usually local and include hotels in town or day trips to nearby cities. Many large hotel chains make special marketing efforts to bring in locals who otherwise ignore in-city hotels. By offering deep discounts on the included services, providers are able to book otherwise empty rooms, sell meals in nearby restaurants, and move a few show tickets for seats that would be empty if not for the getaway folks.

Float Tank Sessions

One of the oldest of the new gift ideas is a float tank package or stand-alone visit. These used to be called sensory deprivation tanks until marketers realized the name was a sales killer. But another change in consumer preferences is working for the cause. That’s because many people view these super silent float tank experiences as something akin to deep meditation. Chalk it up to clever marketing or changing social attitudes, the result is the same. Your partner will love you even more if you hand him or her a gift certificate for a local float spa. Consider making it a date and you’ll both be able to experience the sound of total silence, all while gently resting on top of a completely dark tank of body temperature water.