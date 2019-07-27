Turns Out Sex Is Better For Waking Up Than Coffee

As venomous as we may feel before our morning cup of coffee, it’s all a farce. According to the According to the American Psychiatric Association, while 80% of the world are morning coffee drinkers, caffeine-related anxiety is an all too real American Horror Story. This is why we suggest something else to perk you up in the morning: a romp in the hay.

We all deserve morning sex and pancakes..

Yes, morning sex will not only alert your body it’s time to be awake, the orgasmic release will send enough endorphins to your brain to give you the alertness boost you need without the caffeine addiction or the sugar crash.

So, if you’re one of those people who needs a cup in the morning to get going, try getting off instead. Your cup of coffee will eventually get cold but a quick romp in the sheets will leave you feeling perky and joyful all damn day. And if you need any further tips, check out our guide to morning sex.

Original by: Ask Men