Learn To Make “Sex Coffee” To Help Boost Your Libido (For Real)

You already have a morning cup of coffee. Why not make it count?

Wake up your vroom-vroom with this surprisingly simple recipe: a cup of java, maca, cacao, and cinnamon. That’s it! These raw foods have been used since ancient times to support your sex drive and if you’re not mixing these bad boys into your daily diet, you’re missing out on some seriously sexy benefits.

Here’s what each ingredient may do for you:

MACA: an Aztec root, usually ground into a powder. An adaptogen, it supports your body in creating the enzymes it needs to balance hormones and enhance fertility. It’s often touted as an aphrodisiac, which can increase libido.

CACAO: Raw cacao is a stimulant. It gets your blood pumping and triggers your body to release serotonin, which enhances mood. The Journal of Sexual Medicine published a study that found women who ate chocolate daily scored slightly higher on the Female Sexual Index, aka the chart that measures female sexual function.

CINNAMON: Cinnamon promotes vital energy, keeping your body from that desire-sucking lag that can come after a busy day.

HONEY: Honey may increase stamina, and has been shown to increase virility and fertility.

COCONUT MILK: Many cultures have used coconut milk to naturally coffee”>balance hormones and to increase sex drive. Full of healthy fats, coconut milk will give you energy for sex, without a nasty crash.

This sex coffee takes all five of these superfoods and whips them into a gorgeous latte. To make it, you’ll need a hand blender and about five minutes from start to finish. Try making this coffee once a week, especially when you have time to sip slowly and really enjoy your day. You’ll get your regular dose of caffeine, plus added boost from the world’s most ancient sex-related superfoods.

It tastes like a delicious, Aztec-spiced drink. If you’ve ever enjoyed Mexican Hot Chocolate, the flavor is very similar: dark chocolate, cinnamon, and just a touch of sweetness.

Here’s how to make sex coffee and boost your libido

Makes 1:

2/3 cup hot coffee

1 tablespoon raw cacao

2 tablespoons coconut milk

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon maca

Pour coffee into a medium bowl. Add cacao, coconut milk, honey, and cinnamon. Whip with a hand blender until frothy. Add the maca, whip once more, and serve immediately. Enjoy your sex coffee and happy sexing!

