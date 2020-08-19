Ultimate Guide to Tote Bags and What Makes Them So Great!

As fashion accessories evolve, they become more than just a symbol of style. Gone are the days of uncomfortably small handbags that can’t hold anything or oversized wallets that barely fit in your bags—functionality is at the heart of fashion today.

With this practical approach to fashion, tote bags have been a welcome addition. These canvas bags are at the crossroads of practicality and style, offering a best-of-both-worlds approach that’s hard to resist.

What Are They?

Tote bags made their way onto the fashion map in the 1940s, deriving their name from the term meaning “to carry.” However, the predecessors of the tote bags we know—and love—today were actually intended for an entirely different purpose: to carry ice.

These canvas ice bags were designed to carry ice for outdoor excursions, with their sturdy designs and versatile styles contributing to their continued success decades later. The original material that the ice bags were made of—canvas—has stood the test of time and continues to be the material of choice for tote bags today.

There’s a good reason for this. The plain-woven fabric of canvas is ideal for heavy-duty lifting and offers durability unlike any other, and the best part about canvas materials? The fibers in the material adjust with the items in the bag, making it ideal for carrying all kinds of things.

Over the years, tote bags evolved to incorporate the various styles, patterns, and colors we love today. They’re an excellent choice for someone who loves to add stylistic elements to their practical outfits.

With vibrant colors and varied uses, it’s no surprise that tote bags have taken over the world of fashion by storm.

What Makes Them So Great?

From your favorite celebrities to the people around you, tote bags are all the rage today—and for good reason! Making a fashion statement with an accessory that’s as modern as it is nifty can be a difficult path to tread, but tote bags are a great way to achieve both these goals.

Versatility

When it comes to flexibility, tote bags are a great option. These all-purpose bags are fit for any occasion, whether you’re heading to your yoga class, need a small travel bag, or want to double it as a laundry hamper.

There’s no right or wrong time to use your tote bag, especially given the wide range of styles and colors they’re available in. Even if you have a vast collection of handbags just waiting to be used, you’ll find yourself reaching for your versatile tote bag every day. It’s a great all-rounder to add to your collection today!

Durability

What makes tote bags such a great option is that they’re durable and sturdy, even if you’re using them for everyday use!

These long-lasting bags are made from heavy canvas that has been treated to reduce the material’s vulnerability to moisture. Owing to their durable material, tote bags can be re-used over a long period of time without having to worry about the weight of the things inside, causing it to wear and tear.

Regardless of the style or size, tote bags can be re-used for various purposes, making them a must-have addition to anyone’s bag collection!

Sizing

Tote bags aren’t just versatile in terms of uses, they’re available in various styles and sizes too.

Not only is there a tote bag for every occasion—you can carry them to the grocery store, gym, or use them for storage at home—there’s also a lot of choice when it comes to sizes. With large ones great for carrying your laptop or yoga mat and smaller ones perfect for a day of errands, it’s no wonder that tote bags have found their way into every home.

The spacious bags can have one or more compartments, offering lots of space to store everything you need for the day. It can store everything you need for a day out and still have room left over for more stuff!

Depending on the largest items you intend on carrying—your laptop, for example—you can choose a bag size that suits you best. For those of us who love to carry practically all our belongings with us wherever we go, a large personalized tote bag is the ideal choice.

Eco-friendly

Tote bags gained widespread popularity in the aftermath of plastic-free practices. As people moved away from single-use plastic bags in a bid to reduce waste, tote bags offered a great opportunity to carry anything from groceries to gym clothes.

The heavy-duty canvas material isn’t vulnerable to tearing, this means your bag isn’t bound to damage easily even if you’re stuffing it full with your belongings every day. These bags can be used and re-used for a long time and all you need to do to maintain the same great look is to wash it every few months.

Tote bags are an investment—not just for your accessory collection, but the environment too. The sustainable style is a great replacement for plastic bags that are used once and thrown out.

Ideal for gifting

Gift-giving dilemmas are far too common and incredibly inconvenient. When you’re showing your gratitude to someone or joining in on their celebrations, the last thing you want to do is be stuck wondering what to gift them.

Do away with the head-scratching and opt for a tote bag that’s bound to be a hit. Not only are they budget-friendly gifting ideas, they’re also the best practical gift to amp up anyone’s celebrations.

Take your token of appreciation up a notch by filling the tote bag with goodies or getting it customized with their initials or a sweet message. From a variety of sizes, designs, and materials to choose from, picking one that’s ideal for your gift or party favors is half the fun!

Let your imagination run wild and make a perfect monogrammed canvas tote bag that speaks to your personality. An added touch of elegance and personalization will only make this gift even more ideal, with monogramming the name of your close friends and family in sophisticated embroidery.