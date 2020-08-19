Tips on Wearing a Natural Looking Lace Front Wig

Wigs have becoming a burning sensation in the fashion industry. They are the go to accessory for all the fashion enthusiasts. Hair defines your personality as much as your clothes. Wigs allow you to experiment with your look without damaging your natural hair. The wigs give you confidence and help you carry yourself with pride. Gone are the days when wigs were a chunk of artificial hair meant to hide receding hairline and baldness. There are a number of wigs available in the market to choose from, mainly the artificial hair wig and the natural hair wig.

Mostly women question that why do they need wigs in the twenty first century when there are a number of hair styling products available. It is imperative that you know that these products will only harm your hair in the long run as at the end of the day they are a bunch of chemicals.

These wigs do not require as much care as your natural hair. But still there are some pointers and tips you need to keep in mind while wearing a wig.

Which wig to choose?

There are different types of wigs available in the market. These can be readymade one for all wigs or the customized wigs. The customized wigs are the ones in which you can decide the type of hair, haircut, colour and many other things.

There are two type of hair available in the customized wigs:

Synthetic hair wig

Natural hair wig

There are a variety of natural hair wigs like the natural looking lace front wig. In this wig there is a lace attached to the front of the wig to which natural hair are hand tied to give a natural look. This wig has many advantages like:

It has the advantage of becoming invisible when applied to the scalp.

These are uniquely designed to give your hair a natural look.

The lace front wig gives you an opportunity to expose your hairline thus leaving no chance for your hair to look unnatural.

The material of the wig allows your roots to breathe thus preventing the weakening of roots and hair fall.

They provide pre plucked hairline, baby hair and beaded knots therefore giving you a natural and attractive look.

The material of the wig is fine which makes it comfortable to wear for long hours.

These wigs though expensive last up to a period of six months or a year if taken care of properly. Hopefully, all these advantages will help you decide for the lace front wig. Once you have decided for a lace front wig, you need some tips for wearing a natural looking lace front wig.

Tips on wearing natural looking lace front wig

As first time users of lace front wig, you need to keep some tips in mind while using them:

Inspect the wig when it arrives- When the lace front wig arrives it is imperative that you inspect it carefully for any smell or damage. It is also suggested that you wash it before the first use.

Secure your natural hair – Before wearing the lace front wig, it is important to secure your natural locks. They can be secured by braiding or making cornrows. You can also use a wig cap to secure your hair.

Prepare your skin- It is important to prepare your skin before you apply adhesive for the lace front wig. You should clean your forehead with a cleanser for any excessive oil.

Choose the adhesive wisely – It is important to choose a proper adhesive. Before applying it on your forehead always test on your elbow to ensure that you are not allergic. Then use water proof glue for the lace front wig if you wish to go in the water. If you plan on wearing the wig for a week or more try using the double side wig tape.

Use adhesive remover for removal of wig – You should apply enough adhesive remover so that you are able to remove the wig gently without damaging your skin or hair.

Apart from these tips you should also know how to take care of your wig. However do not forget about your natural locks. It is important that they are taken care of properly along with the wig.

Tips on taking care of natural looking lace front wig

It is important that you are aware about the care of your wig. If you choose a wig with natural hair, you should be aware that like natural hair becomes frizzy in humid weather, sticky and shiny in the hot and dry during cold. Therefore here are some pointers which will help you keep your lace front wig in a healthy condition –

Use a wide toothed comb – There are special wide toothed combs designed especially for wigs. They should be used to comb the wig in order to keep them healthy and bouncy. The combing should be done from the lower section and then move to the upper section in order to avoid breakage.

Use proper shampoo and conditioner – According to cynosurehair.com, it is imperative that you invest in a good shampoo and conditioner designed especially for your wig. There should be proper conditioning of the wig to keep the hair soft and healthy. Your wig should be washed every 10 – 15 days or as needed. If you decide to use a dry shampoo on your wig, always spray it on the inside.

Use proper technique for washing your wig – First of all dip your wig in cold water. Them put two table spoon of shampoo in lukewarm water and spray it on the entire wig thoroughly after taking it out of the cold water. Then again dip it in cold water to close the pores. Leave the wig on a mannequin to air dry.

The lace front wig can only be styled in a few ways from the front, however if you decide style it always visit a professional to avoid damaging the wig.

Avoid using hair styling products and heat products in order to ensure that your wig lasts long.

Never sleep with your wig on or take shower with it.

I hope all these tips and pointers will help you in wearing the lace front wig more comfortably and with more confidence.