How to Avoid Underwhelming Lash Lifts

Do you provide lash lifts in your salon but struggle to keep results consistent from one client to the next? You are not alone. It’s safe to assume that lash lifting isn’t as simple as it appears! Having the necessary talents, expertise, and tools of the trade is essential for consistently producing outstanding outcomes.

Otto Mitter, the Managing Director of Elleebana, was the best person to speak with when it came to learning how to say goodbye to unsatisfying lash lifts forever. Otto is a cosmetic chemist, brow and lashes trainer, and specialist formulator for the company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The company has taken the lash world by storm, currently being sold in 60 countries across the world, because of its enthusiasm for high-quality formulas and exceptional teaching.

Today, Otto reveals his must-know tactics for overcoming a disappointing lash lift and how, with careful planning and treatment, you can boost not only your salon’s production but also earnings.

It is all about expectations

According to Otto, the most important attitude lash lifters must adopt while treating any client is one based on genuine expectations. Any procedure performed in a salon may provide various outcomes according to the particular customer, and lash lifts are no exception.

Hair texture, the client’s hair growth cycle, lash structure, and their initial expectations all play a vital impact in their ultimate result.

So, how does Otto advise lash lifters to create clear and reasonable expectations with their clients? Through consultation. Take advantage of the consultation process to examine your client’s lash health and structure in order to start building their expectations. This is also where you will check their appropriateness for lash lifting and begin to comprehend the processing hours necessary later in the procedure.

As many of you will welcome back customers who have missed months of treatments, don’t be shocked if the state of their lashes has altered for any reason. Let’s be honest, we’ve all felt desperate at some point in the last 18 months, so don’t skip over this during the consultation, even for your long-term customers.

The concept of integrating a portfolio in your session is an approach that we can truly workaround. Otto explains that by displaying prior client results, you can clearly convey what the customer may expect for their specific lash type.

Your customers will already have a mental picture of what’s in store for them, after therapy, if you connect them with your portfolio than depending on Instagram inspiration photographs supplied by them.

Let’s get down to the application

It’s no secret that the technician’s application determines a big amount of your lash lifting results. This starts with applying your shield or rod and closing any holes in your eye-line.

According to Otto, professionals must connect the shield or rod at the base to avoid seeing bends or kinks in the lash and the treatment lotion coming into contact with the skin. If the shield leans too far to one side of the eye, you’ll notice extra gaps and no direct lift.

After you’ve established the positioning of your shield or rod, make sure all lashes are brought to the front for treatment. Otto believes that not bringing all lash lengths into the treatment area is a contributing factor to disappointing lash lifts, with some lashes not being raised at all. Because of the popularity of lash growth serums, lashes are now growing at all heights and in regions that technicians frequently overlook during the lash lifting process, so it’s critical to take your time during this stage to ensure you’re covering all bases.

When it comes to taking your time, Otto blames disappointing lash lifts on the unavoidable rush and bustle of salon life. When technicians are pressed for time due to back-to-back treatments, they risk skipping important treatment processes or failing to use thorough application procedures. While we’ve all encountered the reality of a crowded salon, the best way to deal with it is to slow down, take a deep breath, and focus on the customer in front of you.

Job in little pieces to properly isolate the treatment regions and check in with yourself to verify you’re pleased with your work thus far, with the aim of your lash lift being symmetrical placement. Investing the extra time throughout the therapy will surely save you time later on.

Is your lotion placement leading to disappointing results?

Every brand has its own suggestions and ways for applying lash raising lotion. Otto explains that using lotion sparingly or in the incorrect places may be a major contributor to a disappointing lift.

When utilizing the original lash lift system, the company’s lotion placement approach is to apply three-quarters of the way up the lash, but when using the Profusion system, it brings the lotions from the bottom to the tips of the lashes. Otto notes that if the lotion is only applied at the base of the lash or even halfway up, you won’t cover enough of the surface area to create that dramatic, clearly elevated appearance. This lotion placement is especially crucial if your customers have highly textured lashes and are getting disappointing results – there may not be enough lotion coverage to trigger the lifting in these strong lashes.

The company’s technique may be used for both shield and rod lash lifts, however, Otto advises technicians to keep in mind that rods will produce a more curved lift, whilst a shield will provide a flatter surface to accomplish the lash raising height.

Improving your processing time

A shortage of processing time during your treatment might result in disappointing lash lifts. Even if your lotion application is perfect, if the lash isn’t given enough time to process, you might not get the best results.

The denser the lash hair, the longer it takes to process. You should have gotten a feel of the sort of lash you’re working with during your consultation, but other aspects, such as client ethnicity, will affect your processing time.

Clients of Greek, Italian, and Middle Eastern backgrounds have generally had stronger lashes, which need longer processing periods to obtain spectacular results, whilst those with finer lashes require less.

With the company’s processing time estimated from three to ten minutes depending on lash density, technicians shouldn’t be hesitant to alter and adapt their processing timings for each unique client to prevent disappointing outcomes.

If you feel like you’re following all of Otto’s treatment processes but your lash lifts aren’t impressing your customers, Otto’s staff at company’s HQ is always willing to look deeper to see what tweaks you might need to improve your outcomes.

You need to feel encouraged and confident in the formulas of each new brand you bring into your firm. It’s no surprise that the company is now available in over 60 countries, thanks to unrivalled research and development, award-winning training, and salon support. Connect with the company’s team now to discover more about how to make your lash lifts stand out from the crowd.