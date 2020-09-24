From Pop Star to Thought Leader the Unique Journey of Moe Rock

There is an old axiom that states “The Journey is The Reward” and if that is true then today’s celebrity interview has had plentiful rewards. At one point in time he was traveling the world to adoring fans, earning gold records and living a fast past lifestyle in the heart of the entertainment industry.

The former pop producer gained international stardom in 2009 with a string of pop songs that became famous in the meditarian music markets. But instead of choosing to continue his path in front of the camera at the very height of his notoriety he seemingly vanished.

The truth is, after earning a small fortune he went behind the scenes and quietly built a vast portfolio and accumulated experiences that the general public was not privy to. Moe Rock spent the last decade investing in startups, real estate, consulting for Fortune 500 companies and even becoming Publisher of the Los Angeles Tribune. He’s behind the website called Art of Worldly Wisdom.

Along the way earning a reputation as a top tier global marketing and business strategist for the work he did in the growth of the tech sector of Dubai and the UAE by helping companies brand and market themselves to a previously unreceptive audience. If the word versatility needed a picture next to it we would recommend today’s guest as the pick. His latest best-selling book “Lead by Example” focuses on leadership principles for the modern era.

Today we asked Moe to give us insights from his new book and shed light on what it takes to be a leader with all of the changes in our world and in the marketplace.

Q: Who is your latest book for?

[Moe Rock] It’s for anyone who cares about the future of our planet and by default the future of themselves. I have deep convictions about the correlation of leadership qualities and the state of the world. My hope is that the book as well as my other work in speaking and coaching will shed light on these correlations.

Q: You have said that a true leader only competes with his or herself, can you elaborate on this for those of us who are competitive by nature and have a tough time grasping this concept?

Q: Do you believe that leaders are born or are they made?

Q: What would you say the most important quality a leader must have is?

Q: What are your general thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and what it means for our world’s future?

Q: Are you working on your next book? If so, what can you tell us about it?

Q: Thank you for spending time with us. We appreciate it. Do you have any final perspectives you can share with us?

[Moe Rock] The only true competition that you will ever face is between the part of you that is lazy, undisciplined and unfocused and the part of you that is active, disciplined and focused. Your undisciplined self is the only true competition you have in life. Do not get caught up in focusing on the external things you cannot control instead focus on what you can control. This is one way to lead by example. Moe Rock ] It is my strong belief that leaders are made and not born. There will be many who disagree with this notion but I stand firm with this belief and have seen it up close and personal many times in my life to know it to be true in my heart. It may be true that some come across as if they have a natural capacity but I believe if they are examined there will likely be clues that they had been exposed to leadership at a young age or perhaps found themselves in situations early on that bred certain attributes.[Moe Rock] That would have to be empathy because without that quality it would be essentially impossible to be a true leader. It is the foundation and root of all leadership. Empathy must be genuinely felt, expressed and acted on. We all have that inner voice and guide that feels what others feel, harnessing that to help uplift, guide and lead people to new heights in life but also in the world of business to practical solutions, applications and developments.[Moe Rock] This was brought up in another interview I did recently and I mentioned how this is a pivotal time in the evolution of our species. We are at a crossroads and have the potential to experience a global catalyst of expansion of consciousness. The potential is there but we very well could fall right back into our old habits if we do not exercise the potential. The great Yuval Noah Harari made a great point recently when he said in an interview and of course I’m paraphrasing but essentially he felt we would not necessarily change too much from this. Although I would agree that is indeed a possibility I do hold hope for a contrary outcome – One of growth, unity and expansion of our collective functionality.[Moe Rock] Indeed I am and it is about a subject matter I am very fond of. A subject matter that is not discussed enough in Business or Leadership circles and that is gratitude. My upcoming book covers this subject matter in detail and explains exactly why there is a power in gratitude that can be harnessed to impact a person’s life financially, relationally, mentally, physically and spiritually.

My pleasure. I would just like to put the message out there that despite the rocky roads and challenging times the world is in I would encourage people to instead of wishing for things to get easier, work on building a greater capacity to handle and take on challenges. Thank you and God Bless.