Unrecognizable – Fans Want Farrah Abraham to Stop With Plastic Surgery

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Farrah Abraham gained fame after appearing on Teen Mom, and she has done plastic surgery several times. She’s done her face, chest, and derriere, and she doesn’t plan to stop. But some fans are displeased with the way Abraham is treating her face and body, and they are urging Abraham to stop.

Plastic surgery

While appearing on The Hollywood Pipeline podcast, Abraham shared that the reason she is doing all this surgery is to keep herself looking young. “I always say it’s better to prevent when you’re younger than when you’re older and you’ve let yourself go. It’s more money and you change your look more. I just want to seem youthful and plump and be happy. I don’t want to ever look like I have bags because I do stay up late, and I do work a lot,” Abraham shared.

Fans are not happy

When Abraham posted on her Instagram account a picture of before and after plastic surgery, to show how amazing she looks now. But fans were not happy with it, and they had a lot to say. To Abraham’s comment on how she thinks that plastic surgery is making her look younger, fans stated how she actually looks older than she is.

Farrah Abraham doesn’t want to stop

Abraham said that she intends to improve herself through plastic surgery and that her only remorse is that she is not doing it more.

Fans comments

As we mentioned, fans are not content with Abraham’s decision, and they had a lot to say about it. One of them said on Instagram, ‘’Every injection you had makes you look five years older; you look like you’re 50.” Other said, “How many fillers can a face hold? I’m telling you woman to woman your face looks like you just got stung 100 times in a row by a swarm of bees!”

Some even had a conversation, when one user commented, “Too much plasticism,” the other one replied with, “Your face looks fatter than it is because of all the work. You don’t need all that girl. You were naturally pretty.”

Source: cheatsheet.com