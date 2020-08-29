UPlive Approaches Finals of “Singing For the World” Competition

Platform highlights $10,000 Prize and Special Appearance from Paula Abdul.

Leading live streaming platform, UPlive, today provided additional details surrounding its landmark virtual singing competition, as the September 1, 2020 finale draws near. In partnership with Z100, KIIS FM, and iHeartMedia, this event is setting the stage for a future of talent competitions in a post-COVID-19 world.

The platform is currently hosting the annual Singing for the World competition, with the mission of finding the world’s best upcoming performers from the comfort of their homes. So far, the event has attracted over 4,000 participants who are showcasing their talent through live streaming on Uplive and a final winner will be announced on September 1, 2020.

The Singing for the World preliminary goes on for a month. Participants only need a cell phone and perhaps a tripod to participate. Participants “go live” and showcase their talent to worldwide audiences and collect their votes. All participants are eligible to earn base pay and gift commissions. The top 2 winners will be awarded a total of $10,000 USD cash prize, worldwide promotion, as well as a recording session with a Grammy Winning producer. The competition has already begun to narrow down the competitors, and American singer and famed singing competition judge, Paula Abdul will be in virtual attendance on September 1, the day of the finale. Voters can enjoy performances from an amazing talent and a chance to win a $500 cash prize every day.

Founded in July 2016, Uplive boasts capabilities to connect users from across the globe and promotes community and monetization opportunities to hosts by allowing users to support them through online virtual gifting. Performers have the ability to exchange these virtual gifts with others or cash out.

Ouyang Yun, President of Asia Innovations Group, parent company to Uplive, said “We are thrilled to host this event virtually. Over the last few weeks, we have seen an incredible number of talented performers compete within the app as we move toward the finale. We believe that this type of live entertainment in the future, as we continue to live distanced lives.”

Uplive is owned by Asia Innovations Group, a leading global mobile entertainment group, and has offices in 11 global branches, more than 100 million registered users and a million live streamers per month. These users come from over 180 different countries and regions. Users have the ability to live stream content – whether it’s a musical performance, makeup tutorial, instructional dance video, or a group party.

Uplive has a consistent user base of over 20 million, with the top-rated streamers hitting more than 5,000 views. While it’s a long way from other streaming platforms such as TwitchTV, the virtual contest is no doubt a great boost for the app.

Back in 2018, the app was crowned the highest paying platform for broadcasters. This was after initial reports found that popular broadcasters, mostly from regions around Asia, would earn more than $2,000 per month.

And using the app is very simple and very straightforward. Much like the participants of the “Singing For the World” competition, broadcasters need to download the app on the App Store or Google Play and create an account.

Uplive promises to be a great alternative for social media influencers who like to stream their daily activities. As we’ve seen with TwitchTV and now Uplive, there is a market for people that like to socialize with others.

Hard-working broadcasters can grab their smartphone and stream in front of an audience. By streaming frequently, they are building a brand and establishing themselves on the platform with little to no effort.

And much like the “Singing For the World” competition, the finalist will have the chance to stream on the platform as they’ve already established an audience by participating in the finals which are scheduled in a few day’s time.

Amidst this global pandemic, the virtual world has become a place where people can make a living. Remote work is becoming even more popular, with hundreds of industries jumping onto this model of work.

Singing is no different. Uplive is doing the same thing as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and various other talent shows that sought-out to bring quality entertainment to their users and followers.

But this time, it’s set in the virtual world right from the comfort of one’s home. This is what makes this competition so attractive and appealing. And that’s precisely what makes Uplive a viable option for everyone that loves singing.

If singing is something you want to monetize, then Uplive is a really great option to explore channels and get paid for it.

And this is not the first competition that Uplive has done. Back in 2018, the platform used its global reach to challenge participants from over 150 countries on who had the most talent.

The competition took a whole year to finish, with the entire event taking place on Uplive. The live stream was up 24/7 and even had a real-time translation feature that would compensate for the lack of same-language speakers. Regardless, the competition was a huge success and paved the way for many others.

During the finale gala night, broadcasters expressed their love for the platform, and even the Taiwanese Mayor of Kahsiung, Han Kuo Yu, took part in it. But the mayor wasn’t the only notable figure to partake in the competition. Many prominent celebrities from LA, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Beijing, and other Asian cities, were all involved in the competition.

The official live stream where the competition took place had a consistent viewer base of over 500,000 daily viewers. The competition was so popular that the app had gained more than 900,000 new users and hundreds of thousands of new broadcasters. While the app features a consistent user base of 20 million, the overall number of registered users is closer to 70 million.

No doubt that the “Singing For the World” competition has managed to increase the profile of the app even more.

The application is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. More details can be found at the UPLIVE USA official website and the Singing for the World official website: https://www.upliveusa.com/singing-for-the-world/.