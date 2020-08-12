How to Use a Proxy for Sneaker Bots?

Whether you love collecting sneakers or want to get your hands on a limited-edition piece, you need to stay online to purchase it as soon as it appears on the company’s website. Just like you, tons of people wait for shoe release, limiting your chances of getting it.

However, unless you know the exact time of the shoe’s release, it isn’t easy to get your hands on it. Also, if more than one shoe is getting launched simultaneously, you will have to choose between the two unless you use sneaker bots.

What Are Sneaker Bots?

A sneaker bot is a highly sophisticated software designed to help people purchase shoes as soon as they appear on the website. Bots autocomplete the checkout process making the purchase quicker than any human could.

The bots continuously monitor eCommerce websites for your desired shoe, and when it becomes available, they head towards the checkout process. Here are some of the best sneaker bot proxies, as suggested by GeoSurf.

However, to use bots to purchase shoes, you need to employ proxies. Bots make more requests in less time, making it easy for websites to detect and block them. With sneaker proxies, you can eliminate this problem.

What Are Sneaker Proxies?

Sneaker proxy is an add-on that enhances your sneaker bot proxies. It provides you with several IP addresses so your target website cannot identify the bots.

It is advisable to use residential sneaker proxies because it provides you with IP addresses associated with internet service providers. They are hard to detect and can do the work efficiently.

Why Use a Proxy for Sneaker Bots?

As mentioned above, bots make more requests than humans can. If you do it from a single IP address, the website will block you immediately. Proxies for shoe bot help you make countless requests to the same website by rotating your IP address every few minutes. This increases your possibilities of getting the shoe.

Another benefit of using a sneaker proxy is that it permits you to buy more than the individual allowed quantity. This is suitable for people who want to resell the shoes for a considerable profit.

What’re more, proxies help you stay anonymous and maintain privacy online, reducing the odds of getting your data stolen.

How Do the Sneaker Bots Work?

Sneaker bots use the technology used by eCommerce retailers to test the smoothness of their website. Webmasters use the “Selenium” framework to check all the problems in their site before releasing footwear.

Sneaker bots use the Selenium framework to access the website’s back door and stay updated with the shoe release. This also helps bots complete the checkout process faster than humans.

How to Use Sneaker Proxy in Sneaker Bots?

The first step is to pick the right sneaker proxy that works with most of the bots. If not, you will have to spend a lot on buying different proxies for various websites.

Once you have chosen a sneaker proxy, connect it to footwear sites from nearby servers. For example, if you wish to buy shoes from Nike US, select an IP address from the server located in the US. This provides the fastest response time, increasing your odds of getting the footwear.

The next step is to combine proxies with bots. Though the method of doing it depends on the bot you choose, the overall process remains the same.

Click on add or edit proxies.

Enter a proxy of your choice (e.g., us.geosurf.com:5000).

Select the sites you want to use the proxy on.

Click on “Save.”

Tips for Making the Most of Your Sneaker Proxy

There are various things that you need to keep in mind to increase your odds of getting the shoe you dream of using a proxy:

Avoid Free Proxies

Free proxies seem compelling, but I won’t recommend them. The primary reason for it is that most free proxy providers run a scam to steal your private information.

Even if you find a legit free sneaker proxy, the chances of it being effective are low. They don’t charge you a single penny, which means that they don’t likely have high-speed servers.

Choose Rotating Proxies

When bots make a few similar requests regularly, the shoe website is likely to blacklist your IP. With rotating proxies, your IP address changes every 5-10 minutes (depending on the premium plan you choose). This also allows you to buy more shoes than you are allowed to (by the website).

Pick Residential Proxies Over Data center Proxies

Residential proxies provide IP addresses associated with internet service providers (ISP). Data center proxies provide IP addresses by a secondary corporation.

Data center proxies have a reputation for being used by hackers and criminals. Besides, most IP addresses provided by data center proxies fall in the same subnet, making it easier for websites to identify and block them.

On the contrary, IP addresses provided by residential proxies appear legitimate and bypass any website’s security protocols.

Hence, by using residential proxies over data center proxies, you can increase your chances of copping the limited-edition shoes.

Test Your Payment Methods

Make sure to test your payment methods beforehand. If you are using debit cards, make sure it has enough cash to buy the shoes of your choice.

If you use credit cards, ensure that it has the limit you need to make the purchase. Also, contact your card provider to inform them that you will be doing a significant transaction shortly, so they don’t flag it as suspicious.

Also, make sure to follow the safety tips when making online payments to protect your hard-earned money.

Final Thoughts

For every sneaker enthusiast, bots and proxies are a must. They work faster than humans and increase your possibilities of getting the shoe you want. However, make sure to choose the right sneaker bot and proxy as per your requirement. Lastly, test your payment methods, so you don’t get stuck at the final stage. We hope that all these information will helpful for you.