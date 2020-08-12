Sports Betting Industry Continues To Grow From Day To Day – 2020 Guide

The sports betting industry continues to grow from day to day as sports fans and handicappers around the world look to make money betting on sports. With this increase in popularity as well as the increased growth of legal sports betting within the United States as well as growth of online sportsbooks, everyone is looking for ways to make money betting on sports. With this the need to know how to make a winning sports pick continues to be a big question asked by everyone looking to place a sports bet.

Now before we help you learn how to make a winning sports pick you must first realize that sports betting is a very frustrating hobby and one that can be very discouraging for even the most experienced sports bettor. With that said, you must realize before getting into the industry that sports betting takes time, patience and a nice bankroll for you to be successful. If you have the time, the patience and the money to bet, the hobby can be very lucrative and rewarding.

If you are still reading, that must mean you have the needs and the will to want to win at sports betting. Here is our advice on how to make a winning sports pick.

Study the Money Line

According to Centsports, one key way to making a winning sports pick is to focus on the money line in the matchup or what we like to call the straight up bet. What this means is instead of making a pick against the spread where you might have to worry about how many points is being giving or taken away from a team, you focus on the outcome winner. For example you are looking to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders team, you really like the Chiefs but they are giving 8 points to the Raiders. Betting the spread is a gamble in this matchup but betting the Chiefs to win outright is the simple choice. With betting the money line you don’t have to worry about a late touchdown or home run costing you money.

Focus on One Sport

Yes having the option to bet on a wide range of sports is great but it also presents anyone a difficult task to learning and understanding each game fully. That said, focus on one sport for an entire season and possible longer to learn how the game operates, how sports betting works for that sports and to learn how to research that sport in full.

For example if you are looking at a sports like baseball the sabermetric part of the game has evolved so much over the past few years where these are key statistics to look at when making a choice. For example a team that has a tendency to hit more balls in the air is a better team to look at in a ball park where the ball flies better such as Coors Field where that team might struggle in a big ball park like the Oakland A’s Coliseum.

Look at Prop Bets

Another way to making a winning sports pick is to consider looking at the prop bets for each matchup. While many sports betting experts avoid these types of bets, other sports experts believe these are some of the easier sports bet daily and the key to being successful betting on sports. For example in a matchup between a team that scores a ton of touchdowns and a team that struggles to score touchdowns, betting a prop bet on the team who scores a lot of touchdowns to score the first touchdown is a solid bet and one that can win. The statistical side of prop betting has shown a real advantage in winning sports bets.

Research, Research and always more Research

Lastly, being successful at sports betting always revolves around the research that is performed before making the sports bet. That said, learn to research correctly and take the time to learn what information you should research daily. With that said, we will look to touch on the research part more and more as we focus on sports betting research for each sports in individual articles. In the end, if you want to know how to make a winning sports pick and do it effectively you must learn how to research first.