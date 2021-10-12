8 Benefits Of Using Bamboo As A Flooring Material

When it comes to flooring materials, homeowners have a wide range of options to choose from. We have tiles, hardwood, bamboo, laminate, etc. Each of these flooring materials has its pros and cons. That’s why homeowners must research each of them thoroughly in order to choose the right one that suits their taste and needs.

However, one of the best and most popular flooring materials in the market is bamboo flooring. This flooring material has become popular thanks to the numerous benefits it is offering homeowners.

In this article, we explain what bamboo flooring is and its incredible benefits and more information you can find on ambientbp.com.

What is bamboo flooring?

Bamboo flooring is an engineered material that is generally more termite-resistant and water-resistant than hardwood. It is the grass that behaves like hardwood. Bamboo floors are the best eco-friendly choice for flooring at home.

There are plenty of types of bamboo flooring. Each of them has its own manufacturing process. Some of the common types of bamboo flooring include stranded bamboo, horizontal bamboo flooring, engineered bamboo flooring, etc.

With that said, let us take a look at some of the benefits of bamboo flooring.

1. They come in a variety

One of the top things that attract many homeowners to bamboo flooring is variation. From horizontal to vertical to strand weaved, there are a variety of bamboos. What’s more, they come in different textures and appearances. The color types tend to be naturally pale, golden tone, etc. Colors such as the stone grey are also available. So whichever color or texture you are looking for, you will find bamboo flooring of your choice.

2. Bamboo flooring is environmentally-friendly

Homeowners who are usually environmentally conscious find bamboo a very good flooring option. Bamboo stalks generally grow faster compared to trees, meaning there is a little environmental liability to the harvest practices. Besides, bamboo stalks that are cut can grow and replenish themselves so that they can be harvested again.

When it comes to harvesting bamboo plants, it is done by hand. The farmers must be keen not to harm plants and animals. This isn’t possible with machines. This gentle harvesting of bamboo plants makes it environmentally friendly.

3. Bamboo flooring is easy to install

When you are out there looking for a flooring material that is easy to install, bamboo flooring should be on your bucket list. There is no doubt that bamboo flooring is pretty easy to install. You can even install it yourself if you don’t want to spend more money to hire a professional.

Bamboo flooring can be easily installed by gluing, nailing, or screwing to the area of the subfloor. Bamboo flooring can even float over an underlay. In addition to that, certain bamboo floorings come with a fitting click system, thus reducing the installation time and simplifying the process.

4. Versatility and stylish

When looking for perfect flooring material, one of the essential things you need to pay attention to is whether or not it will work with your décor. As already mentioned above, bamboo flooring comes in plenty of different colors as well as styles.

Aesthetically speaking, bamboo is quite a versatile material since it comes in various shades and styles. No matter your existing room’s furnishing and décor, you are more likely to get a shade of shampoo flooring that will complement them. In addition to that, since there is a wide selection of bamboo planks, you can decide to install them in your entire house or in different rooms to have different looks in your house.

5. Bamboo flooring is cost-effective

If you are planning to renovate your house and looking for affordable flooring material because you have a tight budget, bamboo flooring is the best alternative. Compared to hardwood floors, bamboo floors are pretty affordable, making them ideal for those people who want to live green but on a limited budget.

You can find bamboo flooring products for as low as $3 t $8 per square foot. In addition to that, installation costs for bamboo flooring are pretty much lower compared to that of hardwood flooring. What’s more, you can decide to install your bamboo flooring yourself instead of hiring a professional to do it. This, in the end, will save you a significant amount of money.

6. Comfort and convenience

Bamboo floors generally perform in much the same way as hardwood. These floors provide great comfort. For starters, they are non-allergenic. This makes it ideal for allergy sufferers. As long as you adopt a daily routine of sweeping and cleaning away dust and dirt, you are less likely to suffer allergic reactions because you will get rid of pet hair or other allergens on the floor. Bamboo floors from reputable brands tend to be non-VOC and formaldehyde-free.

7. These floors demand low maintenance

Another incredible feature that makes bamboo flooring more appealing is its ease of maintenance. Not only is it water-resistant, but it is stain-resistant too. In addition to that, it doesn’t get deformed easily as other hardwood materials. Hence, bamboo flooring is pretty easy to maintain. Regular sweeping and cleaning are enough to keep it clean. People who cannot commit to cleaning activities for longer times or regularly, they can opt for bamboo flooring since they are quite easy to clean and maintain.

8. Bamboo floors are highly durable

When you are looking for flooring to install, one of the crucial things you need to pay attention to is durability. You need a durable flooring material that will stand the test of time and give you a higher value for your money. You can easily achieve that with a bamboo floor. Bamboo floors are very durable. So you can install them even in areas of your house with high traffic. It won’t experience premature wear and tear. What’s more, manufacturers of bamboo floors usually offer up to a 25-year warranty.