Top 7 High Vibration Healing Crystals for You

Do you want to feel more grounded and at peace? Do you want to clear your mind of negative thoughts? Are you looking for a way to increase your energy levels and mood? If so, it’s time to take charge of your health by incorporating crystals into your life. Crystals are all-natural stones that can help balance the body, calm the mind, and heal the soul. They’re also used as tools in spiritual practices such as yoga and meditation. In this blog post, we’ll cover seven high vibration healing crystals perfect for women! These stones will help align chakras and improve emotional well being.

Clear Quartz: Clear Quartz is one of the most versatile healing crystals. It’s used to amplify energy and intention, as well as for protection! This stone is a symbol of self-awareness, wisdom, and creation. It encourages self-confidence while balancing the root, heart, solar plexus, and throat chakras. A natural pain reliever (perfect for headaches), quartz promotes clarity and focus. It helps align all chakras and can be used to balance yin/yang energies. Clear quartz works excellent with other crystals and can be used to amplify all stones. But the best ones are citrine, amethyst, smoky quartz, rose quartz, onyx, labradorite. Rose quartz: A stone of unconditional love! Rose quartz is known as the love stone for its loving, soothing energies. It has long been associated with love and relationships. It helps to foster self-love, which leads to loving others unconditionally. The Rose Quartz crystal is said to attract love by enhancing feelings, sensitivity and emotions. It also enhances creativity, patience and tolerance. If you feel overwhelmed or stressed out, this crystal can help bring things into perspective by letting go of anxious thoughts getting in the way of being happy. This beautiful pink stone promotes calmness and peace within your body, mind and spirit, allowing you to recognize the beauty in your everyday life, no matter how big or small! Smoky quartz: healing and spiritual powers! Smoky quartz is a variety of mineral quartz, which has many names. According to scientific research, this stone was formed about 450 million years ago. It has been used for centuries in different countries worldwide to bring positive energy into people’s lives. The Italian alchemist Fulcanelli claimed that smoky quartz brings “the height of knowledge” and helps restore inner balance. Many crystal healers say that smoky quartz can help get over smoking, alcohol abuse or drug addiction. This stone supports self-control and self-confidence, and it’s also widely used for removing bad luck. Smoky quartz is very popular among rock collectors because it looks so stylish on display. It usually has excellent lustre and interesting formations like sceptres, terminations or double terminations. This crystal is often found in Brazil, Madagascar or Russia. Amethyst: Amethysts have a strong healing vibration and work on your mental well-being by attuning your brain with your spiritual self. It is beneficial if you find it difficult to meditate or quieten your mind as it helps you maintain a peaceful, calm state of mind. Amethyst was prized by the ancient Romans, who believed that it preserved your morals and encouraged temperance (so basically, they thought it made you act like the uptight goody-goodies they were *ahem*). You can place amethyst under running water but make sure you use distilled water as tap water can contain chemicals that alter its vibration. This stone is also helpful in encouraging sobriety, so keep some on your bedside table! Sleep with amethyst under your pillow or on the nightstand close to where you sleep if you feel low. Visit this page for more details on how to use it. Obsidian: Obsidian is a very protective stone and can be used in protection grids when you feel vulnerable or emotionally threatened. It is vital to grounding and protecting your energies. It’s also beneficial to keep an Obsidian in the workplace or by your bedside if you find yourself frequently exhausted or emotionally drained after working, driving or sleeping. Mentally place a small amount of it somewhere on your body where you feel vulnerable or unprotected (e.g., throat, stomach, heart), then visualize obsidian radiating from that area – down into the Earth and up into space as far as it can reach until it eventually goes the universe. Mentally repeat the word “Protection” as you do this visualization to strengthen its protective quality. Bloodstone: This is an excellent stone to use when suffering from anxiety, stress or tension. It can be used on any chakra but will work best on the heart chakra. When using your bloodstone, place it under warm running water from the kitchen tap and hold it against your heart chakra (just above your chest). The warmth of the water will help to open up the energy flow in this area. Leave it there until the sensation subsides, then repeat with cool running water. You should feel calmer after each treatment. Bloodstone is also a very protective stone and can be used in protection grids when you feel vulnerable or exposed to negative energies. Lepidolite: Lepidolite is such an under-rated gemstone that it’s often passed over in favour of other crystals such as amethyst or rose quartz – but this inexpensive purple stone has much more potential. Then people realize! When combined with other stones, it works well to create a harmonizing blend that can work on the mental, emotional and physical levels by calming the root chakra to restore clarity. It may initially cause let-downs or disappointments as it brings hidden fears and insecurities to light, enabling you to move forward with strength and confidence. Lepidolite is a stone of positivity that can help you release emotional blockages which have been holding you back from achieving genuine happiness. It’s a great ‘all-rounder’ stone that brings success in many areas of life – it may encourage new opportunities, new ways of thinking and fresh starts. Working through the heart chakra lepidolite relieves stress and worries while simultaneously stimulating positive energy for bringing more joy into your life.

Conclusion: When you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed or need a little extra love in your life, the best thing to do is go for a walk outside and find yourself some healing crystals. These ten high vibration crystals will soothe your soul and help you feel more grounded. After all, we deserve to be happy! In addition, they’ll make great gifts for friends and family members who may be going through tough times, too. So get out there and have fun with them!