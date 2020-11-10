4 Ways to Use Virtual Reality at Your Next Trade Show – 2020 Guide

Trade shows are an important part of your company’s marketing strategy, or at least they should be. These present a perfect opportunity to meet your clients in person and tell them about the products and services you offer firsthand. We are not saying that other types of advertising tools aren’t as significant, but people always prefer to see and touch the items with their own hands, which means they are more likely to make a purchase.

However, attracting people to your booth at a trade show can be a bit tricky. After all, you have to stand out from the crowd and offer people something interesting, something that will make them approach you on their own. So, what can you do?

Well, our advice is to include Virtual Reality tools in your strategy. Not only is VR something fairly new, and therefore, appealing to people, but it also provides you with an abundance of methods you can implement. In the following article, we will tell you about different ways to use VR at the next trade show, give you more details, tell you about the benefits, and hopefully inspire you to create the best marketing strategy for your company.

Improve visualization

Without a doubt, one of the best ways to convince people to buy your merchandise is to show them how it actually works. If you are selling tools for handymen, this is a fairly easy task. However, what about merchandise such as furniture or even cars? Not only would you need a lot of space to display all the items, but it is impossible to present them properly.

This is one of the greatest benefits of VR. Firstly, you can use this technology to show the customers how every piece would look in their home or office by simply imputing the layout and the dimensions of the room. You would be surprised to learn how many people find it difficult to picture how a new couch would look like in their living room.

Secondly, the VR will enable you to introduce them to every single product in your collection. Obviously, this isn’t possible in a traditional manner simply because you cannot bring all the pieces with you and display them at a trade show. Basically, people will be able to create an entirely new design of the room, mix and match pieces, test different patterns and colors. If they can do this in one place, that is, your booth, you are more likely to make a sale.

Demonstrate every last detail

As we have already mentioned, people want to get familiar with every detail of the product before making a purchase. This is especially true if you are selling tools or machinery, and they want to order it in bulk. Let’s be honest – this would be a significant investment the customers would have to make, and it is completely natural that they want to make sure that it meets all their requirements.

By using the VR tools, you will be able to allow people to test the product right then and there. In a way, this is a sort of hands-on training on how to use the item. You will be able to instruct them on how to utilize it properly, demonstrate all the tips and tricks while telling them of numerous benefits they will receive by buying and using your product.

Grab customer’s attention

One of the most challenging things when it comes to presenting products at trade shows is attracting people. Depending on the size of it, you might have to compete with a dozen of your competitors, who offer the same or similar merchandise. In order not to get lost in the crowd, you have to find a way to stand out, and this is what virtual reality enables you to do.

You have to create a one-of-a-kind presentation and make sure that your booth stands out from the crowd. Besides offering free samples, you can also take the potential clients on a virtual tour of the production process. People are curious and want to learn how the product they hold in their hands was manufactured. Not only can you make this virtual tour possible for them, but the best part is that it can be fully customized, meaning that the sky is the limit. If this sounds appealing to you, and you want to design a unique booth and unforgettable experience for the trade show’s visitor, click here to learn about the entire process and get inspired.

What’s more, you can even make a game out of this presentation and make it even more enjoyable. You can even offer some rewards in the form of discounts and coupons. You know that people love getting free stuff, right? So take your time, and create something they won’t be able to resist.

Introduce your company

Besides presenting your merchandise and services, you also have to tell people about your business and goals. That’s right. They want to know about you as much as they want to know about the product itself. Use virtual reality to create outstanding graphics and take the potential clients to another dimension. Tell them about the company, your goals, where you want to go next, how they can help you on that journey. Basically, tell them why your company is the right choice for them.

This is especially important if your business is fairly new, and you are just building your client base and brand. As you develop your company, it will be easier for you to promote all the products because people will already be familiar with your work and most importantly, they will trust you, so it won’t take long for them to decide to buy the merchandise.

Conclusion

Due to the rapid development of technology, the possibilities of what you can create when it comes to virtual reality are endless. In this text, we have only scratched the surface of how you can incorporate it into your advertising strategy and benefit from it. Now, it is up to you to create something unique, to think of an entirely new way to present your business and merchandise to potential clients at the next trade show.