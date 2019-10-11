Wanderlust: A Pit Stop At The ER & Why You Should Travel With Health Insurance

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The only thing I didn’t consider when planning this solo traveling adventure is that I might end up in hospital. Sadly, I did.

I woke up in a pool of my own blood a few nights ago and was faced with a difficult choice: Do I go to the ER (which would be ridiculously expensive for a poor writer like myself) or wait it out until the morning and go to a cheaper clinic? I tried not to panic and waited around for a few minutes, hoping the bleeding would stop. It didn’t. So, I sucked it up and finally decided I would have to go to the hospital.

Okay, that was a bit of a lie. In reality, I sat on the floor crying hysterically until a friend I was with finally took matters into his own hands.

“Get up! You have to go to the ER,” he insisted.

There you go. The whole truth.

In any case, when I arrived at the Kona Community Hospital ER entrance, aside from my excessive bleeding, I was seriously worried about the fact that I was broke. And I didn’t have insurance. I applied for state insurance last year and received coverage, thanks to Obamacare, but I had not reapplied because I planned to travel and had no idea where I would be over the course of my trip. I’ve never had any real emergencies in the past and am in good health, so I didn’t really take it too seriously, honestly.

Oh, to be young and naive!

The hospital secretary asked for some information and my ID, then immediately directed me to a room where I plopped down on a hospital bed. Bubbly nurses and CNAs came in to ask questions, take my vitals and draw blood.

“You’re not from Hawaii, are you?” one nurse questioned with a smile.

“Ohhh, you’re a writer. Very cool!” another piped in after I gave them the lowdown.

How the hell are these people so damn happy? It’s like two in the friggin morning, I thought to myself.

Finally, everyone left and I sat around waiting for a while, haunted by thoughts that I was dying or had cancer. I tried to nap, but the smell of the sterile hospital overwhelmed my senses and made me feel nauseated.

Eventually, the doctor came in.