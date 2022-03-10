Top 6 Places to Find and Hire Best Freelance Developers for Your Software Development Projects in 2022

If finding the right talent for your company is what you’re struggling with, don’t worry! Getting skilled developers who know what they do is not a piece of cake, so we’ve come up with the top platforms where you can find and hire talented developers who can be a perfect fit for your team. It can optimize your talent hunt and find a developer in no time.

6 Places to Find and Hire Best Freelance Developers

When you search for developers in the right place, it becomes easier to filter candidates. So, we’re here to tell you exactly where to find and hire developers for your team. You also need to keep an eye on reviews and feedback from previous clients to know they are reliable and trustworthy.

Freelance hiring platforms house a variety of developers, from experienced to newbies. They pair you with developers who fit your needs, and some platforms even do the legwork for you by conducting tests and assessing candidates before you interview them.

Here are the six best platforms to look for freelance developers for your organization.

1. Remoteok.io

Though Remoteok was founded recently in 2015, it has quickly gained popularity. Giant companies like Microsoft and Stripe rely on this platform to hire talented developers from across the globe. So, we can assure you that you wouldn’t be disappointed finding developers through this platform.

There are over 1 million experts actively looking for jobs, so whether you want an iOS developer, web developer, or app developer, you can find the best talent here without a doubt. Since many developers are actively looking for jobs, you need to be transparent and list your requirements clearly to stand out from the rest.

2. Gigster

Finding freelance developers for specific projects doesn’t have to be complex with Gigster. Founded in 2014, Gigster screens candidates and looks for skills according to your project requirements. You don’t have to spend more time screening candidates as Gigster does it for you.

You can also interview your candidates through video and communicate with them on chat. Gigster is so popular that even companies like Microsoft and Google recruit talent for their projects. If you’re looking to hire highly-skilled developers for your project, Gigster can be the right platform for you.

3. Upwork

Upwork has an extensive network of freelancers to choose from. It works on the bidding system model, where you can fill in your requirements and place a bid. Developers will apply to your job posting, and you can hire them if they seem fit for the job.

Though many freelancers on Upwork, only the top 1% with good ratings are professionals who provide quality work. You need to keep an eye on the ratings and feedback from previous employers to find the right one.

It can be time-consuming if you’re running out of time to find a developer for your team, but Upwork is affordable compared to other platforms.

4. Dice

If you’re running out of time and need a developer onboarded on the team as soon as possible, hiring freelance developers through Dice can be a great option. Dice screens candidates, and you can get access to their resumes as well. Since you don’t have to go through screening candidates, it cuts time and increases efficiency too.

It is said that over 3 million candidates have registered to Dice, so there is no shortage of technical talent for sure. Once the candidates are filtered, it’s up to you to recruit the programmers or not. Since Dice is a platform for technical talent, finding developers will be easy for you.

5. Toptal

Toptal ensures you get to work with only the best developers in the world. So, if you have the budget and need something highly skilled for the job, this can be the best platform to hire.

You can find talented developers proficient in PHP, Java, Python, Swift, React, and others. Software development projects vary from company to company, and if you’re unable to find local talent to finish the project, hiring freelance developers from Toptal can be the best option.

Toptal is trusted by giant companies and start-ups, making it the most preferred choice for hiring top freelance developers.

6. StackOverflow

Stackoverflow is a community question and answer platform where curious developers can ask programming-related questions to the community. It’s a platform to share knowledge, receive feedback on projects and collaborate with fellow developers.

It’s used by 100 million people worldwide, so if you’re looking to hire a developer for your team, Stackoverflow can be the best place. Though it’s a community platform, there’s a job board where you can look at a candidate’s profile and review projects and languages they are proficient in.

Since you get to look at projects undertaken and the technology used, it can be better to filter candidates than a resume.

Skills to Look for When Hiring Freelance Developers for Software Development Projects

Most freelance developers would have graduated with a degree in programming. But not all graduated candidates know what they do. Along with knowing their fundamentals, they should have good interpersonal skills.

Some of the skills you need to assess are below:

Technical knowledge

Recommendations and feedback from past clients

Strong knowledge of fundamentals such as OOP concepts

Good communication skills

Exceptional Problem solving and coding skills

Should be adaptive and collaborative

Final Thoughts

Finding highly skilled freelance developers is more accessible with these platforms. All you have to do is create a profile, add the job description and requirements, and you will be matched with a suitable candidate.

These platforms use algorithms to filter candidates and screen the candidates well before qualifying their profile. So, since most of the work is done, you just need to interview the candidates and see if they fit your organization.

If you’re looking to hire freelance developers, Rentech can guide you through the process. Check out their website to know more!