6 Ways to Give Your Man the Best Blowie He’s EVER Had

Put the BLOW in mind-blowing

If you’re reading this, I assume you’ve slobbed a knob or two. And if you haven’t, you’ve come to the perfect place to learn how to do it best. Giving your man head is one of the most erotic, most pleasurable things you can do in the bedroom. It not only turns your man on, but seeing your man at his peak of pleasure can be a huge turn-on for you.

Sure, you may be good at it, but there is always room for improvement. Guys go apesh*t over amazing head. And if yours is as good as you think, there’s nothing wrong with learning how to make your techniques even more amazing. Follow these tips to give your man a mind-blowing surprise.

Foreplay First

No matter how boring you think it is, foreplay should be the first thing you do to help get you and your man in the mood. Tease and kiss his lips, his neck, his stomach, his back, his inner thighs—you know, in places he’d never think you’d go. Trust me, this will make his orgasms much more intense and enjoyable.

Lick from bottom up

After foreplay, begin undressing him below. Once his underwear is off, hold the base of his penis and slowly lick it from the base to the tip. Then, lick from the tip to the base of his penis. Get him nice and wet before taking all of him into your mouth.

Mix up motions

I absolutely hate those porn stars who just bounce their heads up and down while giving their man oral. So boring! While his penis is in your mouth, being twirling and swirling your tongue around it.

You can also slowly pull his penis out of your mouth—just enough to where your lips are still wrapped around his tip, then give your tongue a swirl around the tip of his penis. With all those nerve endings at the tip of his peen, he. will. go. crazy!

Give him a hand

Yes, guys love it when you’re like, “Look ma, no hands!” But there’s nothing wrong with using your hands while giving head. At the same time you’re sucking him off, take a hand and massage the shaft of his penis. To kick it up a notch, use both hands. Just make sure his penis is wet enough for your hands to massage smoothly.

Get Ballsy

Never leave his testicles out. His boys need love too. Plus, guys love it when you play with them. While you’re giving your man head, multi-task a little by giving his balls a kiss, lick, or a gentle suck down there. If you wanna incorporate your hands, you can also lightly tug or juggle his balls.

Go Deep

One thing that scares a woman when going down is when her man gets a little too carried away and tries to shove his d*ck down her throat. Guys, WE DON’T LIKE THAT SH*T.

Ladies, if you’re one of those who are scared to go deep, there’s a little trick that can help you with that. Consistent practice helps. Try carefully practicing on a peeled banana or a clean dildo. When you’re ready to do the deed, surprise your man rather than telling him.

Original by Ashlee Miller