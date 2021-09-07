Weight Loss Strategies That Work 

Are you looking to lose a few pounds? How do you plan on doing that exactly? A successful body transformation starts with planning out your strategy to achieve your dream physique.

If you spend enough time online, you’ll come across dozens of “gurus” telling you how their system can help you lose weight. Instead of climbing on the bus of selling products and programs promising you the world, this post will give you actionable strategies that work.

Implement these strategies into your lifestyle, and you’ll see noticeable results from the first week of your body transformation. Keep with it, and you’ll eventually reach your goals; remember, patience and persistence are your friends.

Diet

Consult with a Nutritionist

Your diet forms the foundation of your weight loss program. The reality is that you need to eat less than the number of calories you burn each day to burn body fat. It’s also important to note that everyone is different. Some people may want to lose five pounds, while others want to lose 50.

If you don’t know anything about diet, don’t follow a guru’s advice online. Consult with a licensed nutritionist about your calorie needs for the day. A nutritionist will map out a safe, sustainable fat loss plan using foods you like to eat.

How you eat also plays a role in the effects of your diet. We recommend using a combination of intermittent fasting and ketogenic dieting to shred that body fat fast.

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent Fasting (IF) is the new hottest dieting trend right now; why? Because it produces results. There are hundreds of studies showing the benefits of fasting on the body and its impact on fat loss.

Intermittent fasting involves a fasting window of 16-hours a day, leaving you to fit your calories in the eight-hour window you have for eating each day.

Fasting creates an apoptic effect in the body, where it starts metabolizing old cells that are dysfunctional or damaged. Apoptosis also helps the body break down fat stores to provide the energy needed for the apoptic process.

Ketogenic Dieting

Going “keto” with your diet plan means you’re eating a 90% fat and 10% protein diet with no carbs. When we don’t eat carbs, the body metabolizes fat stores to create “ketones” for energy.

It takes three to five days to reach ketosis after you stop eating carbs. You’ll feel more tired each day until the ketones kick in.

Eventually, on days three to five, you’ll wake up feeling full of energy as the ketones get to work with powering your metabolism. As long as you stay away from the carbs and eat less than 25-grams per day, you’ll remain in ketosis.

Training

Free weight Training

Free weight training with barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells remains the best way to get in shape fast. Using free weights burns more calories than aerobic exercise alone. Free weights increase the intensity of the training, progressively overloading your muscular system.

As a result, your body needs to burn more calories than it would with doing bodyweight exercises. However, the key to getting the most out of your free weight training is to keep sessions short and intense. Get into the gym, finish your workout in 30-minutes or less, and get out.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT techniques involve pushing to your maximum output for a set period before backing off for a shorter cooldown period. You repeat this two-stage process for rounds until you finish your workout.

For instance, you could go for a 2km run. Sprint the distance between two light poles, and then cool down for one before springing the next two light poles. Repeat this for the duration of your run, and you’ll notice a profound fat-burning effect.

Supplementation

Foundational Performance Enhancement

People who are trying to lose weight are putting themselves in a calorie deficit. Therefore, it’s critical to ensure your body gets all the micronutrients it needs to complete metabolic functions.

Supplementing your diet with fish oil, multivitamins, amino acids, and other supplement products helps to improve your recovery after a workout and accelerates your fat loss program results.

IV Therapy

While supplements are essential, especially on a keto diet or when fasting, sometimes oral supplements don’t offer enough efficacy to show the results you need. If you need a bump in micronutrients, consider IV and injection therapy.

These strategies use intravenous administration of vitamins and minerals through liquid preparations. Intramuscular injections of B12 and vitamin B preparations are also a great way to avoid any chances of vitamin deficiencies occurring.

Recovery

Recovery between workouts is essential to repair your body from the effects of exercise-induced stress. If you push too hard, hoping to accelerate your fat loss, you could end up receiving an injury for the attempt.

Cryotherapy offers you a proven method to fast-track your recovery efforts. Cryotherapy helps the nervous system recover from stress while improving the healing process in muscle tissues. While cryotherapy enables you to recover from your workouts, it also increases your rate of fat loss.

Cryotherapy weight loss involves freezing your fat cells, causing them to die away. The body removes them through the lymphatic system, offering you permanent results.

A cryotherapy session is a great way to supercharge the facts of any weight loss program.

There are several benefits of cryotherapy weight loss that enhance a fat loss program. However, it’s important that you receive treatment from a reputable clinic.

A Trusted Partner for Your Body Transformation

Musclelab.la brings you a range of cryotherapy options for fat loss. From full-body cryotherapy to cryo slimming procedures, we have the tools and the team to help you achieve your physique goals. Our goal is to provide our clients with the ultimate cryo slimming experience on the west coast.

Our facilities in Pasadena, Los Angeles, offer you world-class cryotherapy treatments with a team you can trust to deliver results. You deserve the best cryotherapy experience possible with qualified, experienced cryo therapists.