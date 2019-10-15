What Are The Benefits Of SEO?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you’ve never heard about SEO, then the only thing you should know is that your website cannot function without it. Search Engine Optimization is the bread and butter of gaining organic traffic to your website. SEO is also integral to the success of any marketing strategy. However, if you’re not familiar with it, we’re going to tell you all about the benefits that come with it.

1. Quality Traffic

Traditional advertisement focuses on reaching your audience regardless if they want to or not. SEO is a marketing strategy that is using inbound methods by making it easy for your audience to find the pieces of information that they wait. SEO has the consumer in mind since the content is being searched by him for him. SEO doesn’t interrupt the consumer, quite the contrary; it’s there for the consumer to look out for. SEO is the best way to attract quality traffic that is interested in your content.

2. There Are no Ads

SEO focuses on the use of keywords for specific topics. Websites use keywords through SEO to rank their page on Google SERPs. Google then uses the feedback from the search engine and determines which page is best suited to be ranked 1st for those specific keywords. That means that there are no costs in terms of advertisements. The only costs come in the form of hiring personnel for creating quality content and SEO. There are also no ongoing costs for attracting traffic to your content since your page can rank 1st on Google for years. The only thing you would need to do is update it based on the nature of the topic. If you are in need of SEO services, then this article might prove useful.

3. SEO Leads to Better User Experience

Google also values how well-made your website is. One way you can maximize user experience, all the while providing your visitors with quality and relevant content, is through SEO. One thing that Google has acknowledged when it comes to UX, is whether or not your website is mobile-friendly. This is very important as more than 70% of all Google searches are mobile-based.

4. SEO Leads to Higher Conversion Rates

Higher ranking of your website leads to higher conversion rates. Higher ranking is achieved through SEO, so that means SEO leads to higher conversion rates. If you present yourself as the most trustworthy search result for a specific keyword or keyphrase, customers will become more familiar with you as “the brand they can trust” in your category.

5. SEO Lowers Advertising Costs

If you are constantly the top search result for a specific keyword or keyphrase, then you don’t need to pay per click or advertise your website. Inbound leads lower the cost of generating leads by 60%. Inbound leads include SEO, social media management, blogging, referrals, and more. And all of these have been found to promote better cost management.

6. SEO Leads to Physical Visits

After a person has found your business through SEO, the chances of him visiting your physical store greatly increase, in the case of you have one. If someone performs a search for Best Restaurants in New York, and yours happen to be one of those on the list, then the person searching will have a higher tendency to visit your restaurant. This is solely because coming up as the top search result brings with it a sense of trustworthiness.