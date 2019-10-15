Astrology 101: Normal Life Experiences Most Likely To Give Each Sign A Nervous Breakdown

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Life is full of complex situations and transitions that are difficult to navigate. But have you ever noticed how differently people react to these experiences? Some people shrug off having a fight with their friend, while others act like a spat over borrowed shoes is the actual end of the world. For some people, getting laid off is a stressful but surmountable hardship, for others, a pink slip might as well be a one-way ticket to crazytown. And what about breakups? They suck for everyone, obviously, but why do some people bounce back relatively quickly while others crumble into little pieces and take years to recover? Next time you find yourself on the verge of a nervous breakdown, look to your astrological sign, which affects the way we cope with stress and which situations are likely to send us into panic mode. Here are 12 life experiences that each sign just cannot handle…

Aries (March 21st-April 19th): Waiting. Anything that involves patience is a nightmare for Aries. Long lines, being on hold, waiting for test results, being waitlisted for college: all situations likely to induce a full-on freakout.

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th): Moving. Packing up and relocating is fairly stressful for everyone, but for stability-loving Taurus, the chaos of moving to a new home feels like a horror movie come to life. Don’t be surprised if you find them hiding under the covers when the U-Haul arrives.

Gemini (May 21st-June 20th): A rigid schedule. Free-spirited Geminis loathe having to report to someone else, especially when it involves a strict timeline and routine. Forced punctuality encroaching on their independence = instant panic attack.

Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd): A breakup. Everyone has a hard time when a relationship falls apart, but Cancers just cannot deal. To them, losing a romantic partner feels like losing themselves. And that’s understandably intense.

Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd): Not getting their way. Strong, confident Leos can handle pretty much anything, exceeeeeepppt when it comes to not getting their way. And beware: with Leo’s big personality, their freakouts tend to be quite dramatic.

Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd): Living in a mess. Thanks to slob roommates, messy families, and lax hostel housekeeping, everyone has to live in a messy situation at some point in their lives. Most of us just deal with it. Virgos turn into a nervous wreck.

Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd): Conflict. Others can brush off arguments and tune out tension, but for Libras, any kind of conflict feels like the world crashing in on them. They’ll bend over backwards to try to fix it, sacrificing their own mental health in the process.

Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st): Infidelity. It’s hard for anyone to deal with a cheating partner, but for loyal, intimacy-obsessed Scorpios, infidelity is the highest form of betrayal. Being cheated on sparks an instant spiral of rage and obsession that Scorpios can take years to recover from.

Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st): Feeling stuck. Sagittarians love changing it up. They crave adventure, new experiences, and fresh ideas. The moment they begin to feel stagnant in any area of their lives — relationship, job, city, etc — they feel trapped and freak out, big time.

Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th): Being laid off. When you value your financial security and your job title as much as Capricorns do, a layoff is going to shake you to your core. Luckily they have 6 backup plans in place at all times, but still!

Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th): Unfairness. Most of us learn that life isn’t fair during the first day of kindergarten, but Aquarians refuse to accept it. Seeing any type of injustice in their own life or someone they love sends them into a tailspin.

Pisces (February 19th-March 20th): Being rushed into something. Pisceans have a need to move at their own pace. Unfortunately, our society often isn’t patient enough for them. Being rushed into action or forced to make a big decision without time to process is their worst nightmare.

