What are the best Fitbit Watches for Men?

When you start searching for the best Fitbit watch, you might realize that there are a lot of options out there. Depending on the person that is going to wear it, the options get even wider and since the Fitbit collection is getting bigger every season, there are big chances that the process of choosing a watch gets even more difficult. Hence, in this article, you will be able to read about the best Fitbit watches to buy. Let’s take a look at the list:

1. Best for Joggers – Fitbit Charge 3

The Charge 3 watch comes with built-in PurePulse technology. This technology will monitor your heart rate when you are moving and it can also monitor your sleep, hence, you will be able to take that post-run afternoon nap. It also has an OLED display that can be activated by simply tapping it. It will show you the time, date, and call notifications.

2. Best for Weightlifting and Sports – Fitbit Versa

If you are at the gym lifting weights or if you are playing soccer, you will need a Fitbit that will keep up with your activities. The Fitbit Versa is a fitness-focused watch that will monitor your heart rate, it has 15 exercise modes, a battery that will last you for 4 days, and it will allow you to track specific exercises like biking, running, or weightlifting.

3. Best for Beginners – Fitbit Inspire

The Fitbit Inspire is one of the newest trackers that replaced Alta, Zip, and Flex 2. You can choose to either wear it on your wrist or you can attach it to your pants or belt in order to track your daily activities. This watch supports all activities during the day and it can also track your sleep. It is waterproof, shows notifications that you receive on your phone, and its battery will last for 5 days.

4. Most Features – Fitbit Ionic

If you are looking for a watch that has the most features, you should opt for the Ionic. It comes with onboard GPS, a heart rate monitor, and you can also download your favorite application to it. Its Dynamic Personal Coaching will help guide you through your exercises that will change and adapt based on your feedback.

5. Cheapest with a Heart Rate Monitor – Fitbit Inspire HR

Although Inspire HR is one of the cheapest models, it comes with various features. This watch is waterproof, is supports all daily activities, it will track your sleep, it shows notifications from your smartphone, and the battery life spans up to 5 days.

6. FitBit without Wi-Fi – Fitbit Versa LITE

The Versa LITE model has the same tracking abilities as other watches on this list, however, it does not have Wi-Fi. This does not affect the functions of the model, however, it might take longer to update it since you will need to sync it to your phone rather than it being updated directly “over the air”.

This list contains some of the best Fitbit watches that you can buy and if you are interested in seeing more FitBit watches for men, visit Tech Hog.

Conclusion

As you can see, these smartwatches offer you different features that you can use to monitor your heart rate and sleep exercise, and with some models, you will be able to swim since they are waterproof.