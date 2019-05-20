What are the best modern nightstands?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Even though that may seem as insignificant parts in the overall designs of one’s living space, nightstands are actually of the most importance when it comes to the design of the various rooms in the house. Why? Well, they simply give that little touch and tone to the entire room. Furthermore, they should be practical and thus have the storage function at some times. Here are the best modern nightstands that can be bought on Amazon:

1. Alpine Furniture 966-02 Flynn Nightstand

This one can be praised for its durability. The first thing that should be mentioned is the fact that it has two drawers and that it has a wooden design that also provides a sense of warmth and antique.

2. Homissue End Table

This one has become very popular in the recent years since it is very modern and the perfect combination of metal with glass. It is usually very affordable with a bigger size, so you can put a lot of things on it.

3. Sofamania Mid Century Modern Nightstand

It is recommended as one of the best nightstands that can be placed by the bed. It is perfect since it has two big drawers and you can put a lot of things there. Also, it is made of wood, so it can fit in perfectly within modern designs. White drawers are nicely paired with wooden legs.

4. eHomeProducts White / Espresso Nightstand

It is designed in a peculiar way, and it has one drawer with the other part being left open. It is completely made from natural wood and it should be also added that it is one of the best quality on the market.

5. okdeals Wood End Table Modern Nightstand

It has a somewhat traditional nightstand design which is made modern by the combination of white color with wood legs. It has two drawers, which is perfect for storing things.

6. Design 59 inc Mid-Century Modern Nightstand

This one is a bit peculiar. First of all, it is made of natural wood which is of darker ascent. Also, there is not a drawer but there is more of an opening where you can put some things.

7. Lifewit 3-tier Round Medium Side Table

There is not any luxury or similar when the design of this one is concerned, but it is one of the best modern nightstands on the market. The reason for this is its design where you can put some things on it or on its shelf or in the kind of a basket it has. So there is plenty of room to put your things.

8. Lifewit Modern Nightstand Side End Table

It has a splendid design with four drawers that have very nice combination of white, wood and also some bright neutral colors. It is very durable and perfect for storing in a lot of items.

9. Baxton Studio Stella Crystal Nightstand

It can be considered a luxurious one since its design is mostly made of hardwood and plywood. There is also the addition of faux leather, thus making it even more modern and luxurious.

10. Lifewit 2-tier Side Table End Table

It is very simple but elegant. It is made of wood, painted in white. There is a small drawer at the bottom while the inside of it is open and great for putting some things.