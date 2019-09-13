What are the health benefits of being a Soccer player?

The most popular game in the world has health benefits as well? We guess the game just got even more beautiful.
Rhetorical questions and snappy responses aside, any professional sport would offer a lot of benefits, with the difference in the benefits coming from how the game is played. That being said, football offers its own set of health benefits that keeps you on your toes, quite literally.
That being said, an important aspect of the game, especially if you are trying to play at a somewhat decent level is also being match ready. This means having your football gear in place, and we would want to ensure that this guide is the first thing that you read before walking on the football pitch trying to score your first goal.
However, let us not deprive you any more of the top 5 benefits according to us of the game, and see how if you want to get into a more healthier lifestyle, this is the perfect sport for you to start with:
Contents
1. It increases your Aerobic capacity
Running, irrespective of the speed at which you run, for 90 minutes, or at least a good part of it requires tons of stamina. This means that if you are a decent soccer player at any level, you would have a much higher Aerobic Capacity than most of your peers, while also possessing the ability to out-sprint most of them.
2. It improves your Cardiovascular Health
Any player runs somewhere between 5 to 7 miles (8 to 11 kilometers) every match. The constant running and jogging ensure that the player’s heart rate is up pretty much the entire duration of him being on the field, which is an extremely strenuous cardiovascular exercise. This helps in strengthening the heart and resists plaque build-up in the coronary arteries.
3. It lowers your body fat and improves the muscle tone
Football works your muscles and heart in a completely different manner. It builds more muscle mass and burns more fat by recruiting both slow-twitch and fast-twitch muscle fibers in order to provide better toning and fat reduction.
4. It increases cognitive brain function
Football not only helps in getting stronger physically, and in better shape, but it also helps in increased brain activity by teaching it skills like concentration, persistence, and self-discipline, since it is a game in which decisions are to be made within seconds, and sometimes even fractions. Which means that at any given point of time, you might make a call that can change the entire complexion of the game, in either a positive or a negative way, and your utmost focus would be required on such occasions.
5. It teaches coordination
At any given point of time, you would have to switch between jogging, to run, to sprint, and that too at a moment’s notice. This means that you need to coordinate at a level that is not seen in everyday humans if you are to succeed at the sport.
We sincerely hope that the following effects help you realize that soccer is the best possible sport that you should be joining. Even if you think otherwise, give it a watch, and we are sure that you would fall in love with it.