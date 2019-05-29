What did Jennifer Aniston say to Angelina Jolie before Jolie’s affair with Brad Pitt?

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for almost five years when Brda Pitt decided to divorce Aniston in order to be with Angelina Jolie. The affair began when Pitt and Jolie were making the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Jennifer Aniston revealed her first contact with Jolie at the time. Aniston was in the car park, where there was a studio nearby, on which Friends was made. Jolie and Aniston met at the car park for the first time, just a few days before Jolie and Pitt would meet and start filming together.

Aniston shared with Vanity Fair, “I pulled over and introduced myself. I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.'”

Aniston recalled what Pitt was like when he and Jolie started filming together. Aniston said how Pitt ‘’checked out emotionally’’ from their marriage not long after Mr. & Mrs. Smith began filming. The actress also said how Pitt ‘’was gone’’ after spending some time on the set with Jolie.

Jolie and Pitt began their relationship, which ended up in marriage, and they spent 11 years in total together as a couple. They have six children, Maddox, Pax and Zahara who are adopted, and three biological children, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and after the bitter custody battle, they have come to a mutual agreement, and are now officially single. There are still some things to work out before the official divorce comes through.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married for two years but divorced in 2018.

