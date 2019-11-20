What Home Size is Right For Me When Building?

Have you just purchased a plot of land that you are planning to build a home on? Choosing the correct sized home for yourself is often something that many people get confused about. As we move through different stages of life, our needs transform and change. This is why deciding on a size that is not just ideal for your current needs but also adaptable for future plans is so important. In today’s article, we look at how you can choose the right sized house for yourself when building, so read on to find out more!

1. Assess Your Current Environment

Experts at Wisdom Homes have shared that one of the best ways to figure out what size best suits your needs is to assess your current environment. Take a look around your current abode – do you have items and belongings strewn all over the place due to lack of space? Are you always fighting for time in the bathroom in the morning? Or perhaps you have spare rooms that are completely unused and collecting dust. Take note of what you like about your current space, what you dislike, and what you wish you had. Using all this information, you can then gather a rough estimate of what size home is right for your needs. Perhaps a larger home with an extra bathroom would save you 20 minutes in the morning – depending on your individual needs; the ideal home size will differ.

2. What Is Your Budget?

The budget is of the nitty-gritty factors that play a huge role in the kind of home you can afford. Sadly, we live in a day and age where costs are on the uprise, and paying attention to your finances when choosing the right sized house is a must. It is important that you find a balance between that is sized in accordance with your needs whilst at the same time doesn’t put a strain on your budget. Are you looking for a large family home on a tight budget? If so, you could consider moving further out where your allocated budget will get you a larger space than it would in an inner-city area. It is also important to consider how much will cost you to maintain – larger ones tend to cost more and use more utilities such as electricity. Remember to factor in all these things when choosing the ideal sized for yourself.

3. Think Towards The Future

If you’re a single business person looking for a home, you may be tempted to get a small yet functional space that is just enough for your individual needs. However, when purchasing a house, it is important to think about the future. Do you plan on moving in with a partner in the coming years? Are you looking to start a family in the future? All these things are important factors to consider when choosing the right size for yourself. Having a rough 5-10 year plan in hand when choosing is advised, so choose one that will be able to accommodate to your life as it changes in the future.

4. Bigger Isn’t Always Better

Most of us have had fantasies since childhood about living in a mansion or a castle. Whilst a big home is indeed a luxury; it isn’t always the best option. Bigger ones tend to require more maintenance and cleaning, something which may not suit people who are leading a fast and busy lifestyle. Look for a house that fully utilizes every inch of space in the most functional way possible. A smaller one with a better floorplan trumps a large home with a poor layout any day. When done correctly, less is more. Focus on functionality instead of size, and you’ll find the home that is best suited for your needs.

5. Be Realistic

When choosing the right sized home, it is important to be realistic. Do you really need 5 bedrooms? Is it crucial that you have a room dedicated to your home theatre? Think of basic needs first and luxuries last. Prioritize the things you need and forget about the extras that you can do without. You can always turn a bedroom into a theatre when the kids move out, so be realistic when choosing your ideal house.

Choosing the right-sized for yourself is an easy task once you take these factors into consideration. We hope that this article has given you some insight into how you can go about finding your perfect home.