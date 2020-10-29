Not only is the kitchen frequently the most used room in most houses, but any stylistic upgrades it receives will surely add a substantial amount to the overall resale value of the property.

This is a question that hundreds of people ask Google each month, so we would consult the team at CharlesJames Development to answer the million-dollar question; “what is a bespoke kitchen.”

A bespoke kitchen is simply one that has been designed and 100% tailor-made from scratch, in line with the customer’s specifications. There is no standard sizing, colors, materials, or designs.

If you are after a one-of-a-kind kitchen, going bespoke is the ideal solution. Made around how you want it to work instead of you having to adjust your ideas to what is accessible off-the-shelf. Due to its uniqueness, a bespoke kitchen is more time-consuming than it’s traditional counterpart. However, the final result is simply outstanding.

What makes a kitchen bespoke?

1. You’re in control

The primary element of a bespoke kitchen is that it is designed particularly for you, and your specific vision. You should not be subject to pushy salespersons telling you what is popular or ushered into a warehouse or a busy showroom just to see what other customers loved.

When developing your one-of-a-kind kitchen, you should put forward as much or little input as you desire. Coupling your vision with specialist guidance to make sure that the right appliances and materials are used to create the ideal balance of style and functionality.

2. There are no ranges or collections

From an experienced bespoke kitchen firm, you will not find sizes, collections, or ranges. And so if a firm that claims to provide bespoke kitchens is advertising ranges, collections, or suites, then they’re reselling something, which has been designed for a previous customer.

Look for firms that put forward detailed press features, testimonials, and project examples from satisfied clients. This allows you to verify their previous work and craftsmanship standards for your space.

3. Only high-quality materials are used

Only utilizing appliances and materials of the highest quality is imperative when creating a tailored kitchen.

A premade kitchen often compromises quality to boost its resale value – the fact that every inch of this kitchen has been designed and developed completely from scratch means that the resources used to create it should be equally impressive.

4. There isn’t standard sizing

With a bespoke kitchen, sizes are not an issue – customized depth, angled cabinets, curves, width, and height are all possible. This means that there is no more hoping and relying on your desired design coincidentally fitting the kitchen layout and dimensions.

How much does a bespoke kitchen cost?

A bespoke kitchen cannot be given a specific price tag since they are designed entirely to your specification and vision. Before commencing the project, it is advised that you sit down and come up with a detailed budget outlining your costs and expected fees – your kitchen designer can help you select what appliances and materials you should invest in.

Once you have planned your kitchen, get a written quote because this is the price you will pay. Having this figure in writing can avoid any disputes down the line regarding how much you agreed to pay. The written quote should include a breakdown of the labour costs, the agreed timeline, materials, and work.

What is the best bespoke kitchen firm to use?

Occasionally firms describe their products as bespoke when they are in reality far from it. Always go for an established company with a good reputation for hand-crafted joinery – regardless if it is a large specialist or a smaller independent kitchen company.

Talk to companies who offer a bespoke service near you and ask friends and family for any first-hand experiences. Also, ask firms to let you visit their previous projects so that you can check their quality of work as well as aftercare service. Consider involving your cabinet maker or designer from the word go. If you are using a builder, architect, or interior designer, put your cabinet maker or designer in contact with them straight away to avoid rethinks, allowing them to work together ultimately saving money and time.

4 Tips for creating a bespoke kitchen design

Begin with the cabinets

Investing in the cabinets is a wise idea since you will keep it forever and when chosen correctly they never go out of style. You can replace what you currently have or even go for a completely different look altogether. If you have many items and appliances that require storing in your kitchen, consider looking for areas, which you may not install a cabinet like the center island.

Add tiles

Adding tiles is an excellent way to spruce up your kitchen. When selecting your kitchen tiles, consider the colour scheme as well as the way you want the room to feel to others. For instance, if you’ve white cabinets, why not add white or grey tiles.

Unique light fixtures

A room’s lighting makes an impression on you immediately when you first enter. To keep it simple, go for lights that coordinate well with the aesthetics of your kitchen. However, if you want to make a statement, don’t be afraid to be more outgoing and experimental with your kitchen lighting features.

Add your personality to the kitchen

One of the best things about designing a bespoke kitchen is that it’s entirely custom to your desires and everyday needs. A great way to do this is to simply highlight things you value. For instance, if you’re an avid traveler, add some photos and artifacts of places you’ve visited.

Summary

We hope this piece has helped you understand more about what features compose a bespoke kitchen. If you are now considering designing your own bespoke kitchen, don’t forget to enlist the skills of an experienced kitchen design company. And remember – while focusing on space’s aesthetic features, a kitchen’s functionality is first and foremost the most important component.