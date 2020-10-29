3 Proven Ways to Sell Your House Fast

Selling your house was never an easy job. In a complex process like this, it’s almost a necessity to have someone to help you out with preparing, cleaning, restoring, inspection, marketing and finally, selling. Having to deal with numerous parts of the process, it could become an overwhelming and stressful experience. Combined with the fact that you’re leaving a part of your life behind, along with all the memories is what explains the selling process as personally, emotionally intense, time consuming, complicated and challenging.

However, with a little bit of help and a good collaboration with an agency or a realtor, things can get slightly easier. Deciding to go on your own and prepare your home for the market all by yourself is also an option if you have the needed time, energy and maybe a few members of your family to help you out.

Nonetheless, whichever way of selling you choose, there are some basic tips to make your home sell quickly. Let’s dig into that.

1. Roll Up Your Sleeves and Get to Work

The importance of having a clean empty decluttered home cannot be emphasized enough for you to understand how significant is this first step in your selling process. It’s practically a necessity if you want to have a successful sale or good offers. Or any offers as a matter of fact. Not only will the emptier house look bigger, it will also show your future buyers how much space is there — whether it’s storage or living space, which is a very important point for your future buyers. Your home’s best features will be more visible and will stand out this way. Sometimes it is hard to throw away some of your personal stuff but consider giving it away or donating if that’s what would make it easier for you.

In any case cleaning your home cannot be overlooked because that’s the first thing buyers will notice. Don’t forget to remove family photos, religious items and other personal belongings because it has been proven that it lowers the chances for selling your home because it’s harder for buyers to imagine themselves living there when they see you everywhere. Also, expect the buyers to peek in your closets and storage areas so empty them as well. And last but not the least, when you remove the excess items from your home, that’s when a deep clean comes in, as something you should be ready to spend hours and hours on.

2. If there’s a will, there’s a way

You just need to find out what’s the best way of selling for you personally. That means that you need to pick some of the several selling strategies that exist on the market, and you first have to think of all the possible aspects of your future sale: what condition is your house in? How much do you want to sell for? Are you ready to negotiate and for how long? Can you afford the costs of selling your home and hiring the right people to help you out? Is it the right timing to sell your home and a lot of other questions that may be significant for your desired outcome. Speaking of strategy, you can choose between several options. You can try to sell your home all by yourself which means that you have to get ready for a lot of stress, pro negotiation, dealing with escrow, attorney consultations as well as numerous showings and communication with people.

The second option is available if you’re in a great hurry or if you don’t want to invest any money in repairs, upgrades or paying the services of a real estate agent, marketing and everything that goes with. In this case, there are buyers such as webuyhousesarizona.com that are able to take over and buy your home for cash, despite the condition your home is in. This is an easy and simple way for every life situation where you need the money within 24-hours or a couple of days and you just wanna move on with your life. It could be convenient if you don’t want or you don’t have enough resources to renovate your home, if your home is damaged in fire, you have bad rental tenants or you simply inherited a home that you want to quickly get rid of. In this case, you don’t have to deal with cleaning, preparing or actually anything that would slow down the process. The third option is of course, hiring a trusted real estate agent to walk you through everything you need to know.

This way, a top real estate agent from your area will use their expertise and experience to sell your home quickly and to deal with all the prep works, negotiation and of course closing the deals. Try to find a real estate agent that you’re on the same page, build trust and make sure he’s the right person to support you at any time and fight for the best offers you can get.

3. Invest

When people hear investment, they usually think it takes a lot of money to make your home look presentable. It’s not the case. The main idea is to wow your future buyers with a couple of upgrades especially in your kitchen and bathroom, a little bit of polishing or replacing here and there such as fresh paint, new light fixtures, fixing loose tiles, which is equally important as a bit of staging – to make your home look warm and cozy. Beautifully decorated china on your dining table, cool paintings on the walls, flower arrangements, some extra pillows – pay attention to detail and your buyers will too.

Finally, don’t forget the exterior of your home. Try to make it look tidy and you can always consider hiring a pro to help you out. However, you can do a lot by yourself: trim trees and bushes, clean windows, driveway and the front porch. Plant flowers and plants wherever you can and replace the broken items outside the house. This will make your home look gorgeous and more importantly — make you a great and responsible owner.

Aside from all the physical preparations for sale, don’t forget to hire a professional photographer and to get creative with the listing description. Be patient, flexible and positive, and your home will soon be under contract!