What is Cremation Jewelry? – 2021 Guide

If you have ever lost a family member or any loved one, you understand how difficult it can be to let go and fully accept the situation. For many of us, the funeral or cremation is our last chance to say goodbye before we are forced to accept that they have really passed.

We often hear stories of family members scattering the ashes of their loved ones into fields or the ocean. But others also choose to keep them close and keep a small part of the ashes through cremation jewelry.

What Is Cremation Jewelry?

Also called burial jewelry, funeral jewelry, or remembrance jewelry, cremation jewelry can be in the form of a bracelet, ring, or keepsake memory necklaces and pendants that remind you of your loved one. It is known to keep the person’s memory alive and a simple way for people to keep their loved ones close to their hearts.

The size, design, and price range are also up to you. There are people who splurge on various kinds of metals and gemstones, while others choose a less expensive option. There are also sellers who give you the option to personalize your jewelry to make them more meaningful. They can include photos or offer engraving services.

According to Closebymejewelry, the cost of the jewelry is determined by the type you choose to have made. It will also depend on the kind of manufacturer you choose and whether you are ordering single or multiple pieces of jewelry.

What Makes it Special?

Cremation jewelry can be a touching way to remember your loved one. If you want to keep a memory alive but don’t want to carry the cremated remains around with you, note that you can use jewelry (pendants and lockets) to keep other memories alive. You can also use other things like soil or sand from a place you both cherish, or maybe even a lock of hair.

You can use something that brings fond memories to your family or something only you and your loved one know about. When they wear their cremation jewelry, they feel as though the presence of their deceased loved ones is stronger on certain occasions. Although some people choose to have their ashes filled into the jewels, others prefer to wear them discreetly, like having some ashes incorporated into the jewelry itself.

The Advantages of Cremation Jewelry

Traditional funerals and the use of urns to retain ashes have sentimental value, but cremation jewelry offers some advantages. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

1. Your Loved One Is Always Near You

The want to be near a loved one, particularly after they have died, can be overwhelming. If they were buried or cremated, and their ashes were scattered in a cemetery, columbarium, or even in an urn at a relative’s house, a visit is required to feel connected to them. Family members can wear cremation jewelry to keep their loved ones close at all times. This can help them get through the grief process and move on.

2. It’s possible to personalize it to represent the type of relationship you had

Even within a family, people have diverse ways of relating to one another. They bond over various things, and their affection for each other is based on those bonds.

If you choose cremation jewelry, you can personalize it to represent the special relationship you shared with your loved one. There are numerous design alternatives available. These might be anything from monograms containing loved ones’ initials to symbols of shared interests.

3. You may also have their photo engraved beside their favorite quote

Cremation jewelry can be basic or elegant, and it can be constructed of high-quality materials like gold. This will ensure that they are incredibly durable and may be passed down as heirlooms to future generations. Even if gold or other precious metals are not available, they can be enhanced with pearls or gemstones.

Unlike typical burials or cremation rites, which only have one gravestone or urn, jewelry allows each family member to have their own piece of remembrance for their loved one. Customizations like these make the jewelry even more unique.

Appropriate for One-of-a-Kind Situations

Families are sometimes forced to deal with the loss of more than one loved one. Grieving and moving on in such a situation is more difficult, and the cost of graves may be too expensive. Cremation jewelry is ideal for such occasions because of its size, capacity to be customized, and availability in various price ranges.

A child who has lost both parents, for example, can have a one-of-a-kind design created to represent the particular link that existed in their family. As a reminder of the things your loved one represents, such a symbol can serve as a source of strength and guidance.

Consider Your Lifestyle When Choosing Cremation Jewelry

Cremation jewelry’s goal is to keep loved ones close to us at all times. They should always be safe and protected in honor of the deceased since they are symbols of love. As a result, when selecting cremation jewelry, it’s critical to think about your lifestyle. A ring, rather than a necklace or pendant, may be more appropriate if you are needed to be really active and outdoors most of the time.

Cremation Jewelry: Is it Worth It?

Small pieces of hollowed-out jewelry are one of the most common forms of memorial jewelry. These are basically miniature urns with a hollowed-out metal shell filled with a small amount of ashes. These pieces of jewelry are usually the most adaptable. Cremation jewelry can also be given to bereaved individuals as a personal memorial to help them cope with their loss, and it can also be passed down through the generations.

After cremating a loved one, sometimes families have difficulty deciding which family member keeps the ashes. Cremation jewelry makes this choice easier by giving a piece of their loved one to all of them, ensuring that they can all remain close in one way or another. This is an excellent option for people with bigger families or who have other loved ones who want a share as well.