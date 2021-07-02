Tips To Make A Hat Smaller

Fashion is a very vast industry and there is a lot to think about when you are exploring the potential new pieces for your collection of clothes. Regular casual wear for everyday situations is important but so are the more seasonal pieces that you only wear for a couple of months in a year.

When it comes to summer clothing items, they are among the most favorite for people because they are light, little, and simple. Due to the hot and humid weather conditions and the overall need to cool down, we try to protect ourselves from the sun while still keeping a sense of fashion and trying to get enough vitamin D with some nice tan. To help us along the way, we take advantage of appropriate clothing but also headwear.

In this sense, there is hardly anything better than a hat. In general, hats have been one of the most popular clothing pieces for centuries. The best thing about them is how universal they are and how well they are able to complement just about any style. From casual and a little bit sporty to formal and leisure, a hat is never a bad idea. Well, unless it does not fit well in which case you need to do something about it. If it is too small, there is nothing that can be done. If it is too big and loose though, there are a few things you could try.

Downsizing a Hat

It is not every day that you want to make something smaller as usually, people want their things bigger for a variety of different reasons. While this may be true, for the purposes of our article here and in the case of hats, it is usually much easier and more necessary to do so. While you can easily find the right hat size for you in any outlet or hat store no matter your head shape and size, or have one fitted according to your measurements, sometimes you have no choice but to surrender to the one-size-fits-all model.

Maybe your head does not conventionally find hats your size so you always have to go bigger. Perhaps you have no idea what your size actually even is. It hardly matters what dilemma you may have when it comes to hat sizes, the reality is that you do not have to worry. We have a way for you to downsize a hat to your size whatever it may be.

From a straw hat to a baseball cap, all you have to do is read our methods to quickly make your hats smaller at no extra cost.

Tape Method

According to Dapperfam, the most accessible way to downsize your hat is by using a hat tape. This is also called the hat size reducer, which has adhesive on a single side only while a foam strip sits opposite to it. Usually, these tapes are already cut beforehand so that you have to do as little work as possible on your end. You can easily purchase them in most hat shops or off numerous places on the web.

Once you get the right tape, make sure to follow these steps to downsize your hat using the easiest method:

Place the tape on the area where the hat is the loosest on your head.

Adjust the tape depending on how well it is tucked inside the sweatband.

Make sure to leave enough space so that your head is not pinched by your hat and that it feels comfortable and wearable.

You can remove the protector from the adhesive of the foam strip when you find the right fit before hiding it below the sweatband.

That is it really. In a few simple steps you will finally be able to wear your favorite hat without any issues regarding the size. Best of all, nobody will be able to tell that there is a tape in there helping you achieve such an amazing look.

Elastic Band Method

There is another method of going down a size or two with your hats. Using an elastic material is another tried, tested, and proven way to make hats smaller the right way. These elastics are known as waistband elastics, and they can be bought at fabric stores or craft shops, or even in sewing kits, in the form of bands. Mind that you might want to have some previous knowledge in basic sewing to achieve this, so if you do not make sure to watch a tutorial or two or ask an older family member for tips. Here is what you need to do in this method:

Put the hat on and feel it up to determine how much elastic you will need to use in order to get the right fit.

Cut the elastic to the size you measured. Make sure to do it closer to the back to avoid taking up too much space.

Pin the elastics on the hat and secure it in place before you start sewing.

Use a thread color that blends in the sweatband to minimize the potential style change.

Sew one side of the elastic to one side of the sweatband. Create a sturdy knot to prevent any future loosening. Repeat the process on the other sides.

Fold the elastic in the center and sew it until it is to the size of your liking.

Conclusion and Takeaways

It truly is a hassle to wear any piece of clothing that is not the perfect fit for you, let alone something that goes on your head. Who would want their straw hat and baseball cap flying off with the wind, or during a sudden move or a few faster steps when running late? Luckily for you, having a loose or bigger-sized hat is not a permanent, unfixable thing. Using the methods prescribed above, you can easily take your hat down a size until it fits you right. But make sure not to make it too tight as you need enough headroom to breathe!