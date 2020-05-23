What is Happening With Sofia Richie and Scott Disick?

Ever since Scot Disick ended his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he has been romantically involved with Sofia Richie. The model is fifteen years younger than him, and they have been dating for three years. But, things may be different now, as the model was seen with another man recently.

Last month it was rumored that the couple ended their relationship when TMZ caught the model with another man in Malibu. Disick has been in rehab again, due to the loss of his parents and his inability to cope with it. That may be prompted something in Richie. According to a source, “They have been through a lot together, and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years. She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way. They have a solid relationship, and Sofia wouldn’t walk away from him when he is in a vulnerable state like this.’’

On the other hand, some other insiders claim that the rumors are false and that the couple is still together. “[Richie] has been giving Scott space to figure out his next steps, but has consistently been supporting him. Their relationship has been three years of ups and downs, but she isn’t leaving him to the dust. She’s very loyal to Scott.” That is apparently the reason why the two haven’t been spotted in public together lately. “He hasn’t wanted to leave the house since his rehab exit, so Sofia will go and hang with friends by herself to get away and let Scott have space. Scott has been in a very vulnerable place this last month, and sometimes it is best for their relationship if they have space and do their own thing,” said the insider.