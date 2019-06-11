What is the best Fontina cheese substitute?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It surely happened to you that you wanted to make something for you or hen your friends are about to drop by, and you realize that you do not have the main ingredient – Fontina cheese. If this happens, do not go nuts since there are numerous other ways to find a good replacement and substitute for this one.

Fontina

Fontina cheese is not liked and adored by everyone especially for the fact that it acquires a bit of a stronger taste and smell as it ages. This special cheese is made of cow milk but it needs to be emphasized that the milk used comes only from a place called Val d’Aosta in Italy. It needs to be added that this is an aged cheese and there is also a rind that has somewhat red-brown color. We should also point out that the cheese comes in different shapes and sizes. It needs to be added that the cheese is very rich and that it also has small holes in it. It can also be used in various dishes. The Danish have tried to make their version of it, and they called it Danish Fontina.

What to prepare with it?

There are numerous ways and dishes where you can use this cheese. It can even be uses instead of parmesan, in all kinds of dishes. It is most commonly used alongside with various dishes that include chicken and past. However, it is also very good for breakfast, i.e. it can be used in sandwiches and omelets.

Substitutes

So, if you do not have this particular one, there are also a lot of other substitutes that you can use in cooking and for eating. Some of them are: