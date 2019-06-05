Best Cheese Slicers on the Market – for Cheese Enthusiasts

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every person that spends a lot of time in the kitchen knows how one simple utensil can make a lot of difference in preparing meals. When it comes to cheese slicers, they can help you slice your cheese more quickly and efficiently, and they even save you time and money. If you are a cheese enthusiast who appreciates any help they can get while preparing a meal, you will definitely be interested in these quality cheese slicers we have chosen for you.

If you are not sure what kind of cheese slicer you need, read on to discover what different types exist, and which one would suit your needs the best.

1. Adjustable Rolling Cheese Cutter

This rolling cheese cutter is an excellent match for someone who is looking for an adjustable cutter that can cut hard cheeses as well as semi-soft ones. This kind of product is made with a stainless steel wire that can cut cheese in any thickness you choose. Even if the wire breaks, this cheese cutter comes with a spare, so you can replace the old one.

2. Cheese Slicer With Slicing Board

This slicer will cut through cheese of any hardness, and it can be adjusted to the thickness of your choosing. This kind of cheese slicer comes with stainless steel wire, of a stainless steel blade. This type of product is sold with a cutting board which can be made of stainless steel, wood, or marble. This board is also suitable for serving the cheese.

3. Cheese Plane

If you are looking for a kitchen utensil that cut cheese in thin slices with high precision, this one is for you. This stainless steel cheese plane can cut through hard or soft cheeses, and it is typically used in Nordic countries.

We have made a list of the best product on the market to make it easier for you to find the best cheese slicer.

Take a look:

1. Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer

If you are a perfectionist, this Bellemain slicer might interest you, because it is excellent for cutting even slices of cheese even if it is of the semi-soft or hard kind. Another great thing about this product is the zinc alloy from which it is made so that it doesn’t rust.

2. Westmark Germany Wire Cheese Slicer

This wire slicer is made with a handle that can be adjusted to cut slices in a thickness that you choose. Both the roller and the wire are made of stainless steel. The handle is designed to be ergonomic for your comfort. Westmark Germany wire cheese slicer comes with a five-year warranty.

3. Prodyne 805B Thick Beech Wood Cheese Slicer

This cheese slicer comes with a Beechwood slicing board, and its wire is made of stainless steel. Even though you get a lifetime warranty for this slicer, the manufacturer will provide you with a new wire if it happens to break, so you don’t need to worry about that.

4. OXO Wire Cheese Slicer with Replaceable Wires

The wire of this product is made controllable with the tensioning wheel, which means that you can tighten it whenever it gets loose. The design of the handle is exceptionally comfortable. It is safe to wash this slicer in the dishwasher, as it is made of zinc. You get a replacement wire when you buy this product.

5. Westmark Germany Multipurpose Cheese Slicer

This multipurpose slicer is not only excellent for slicing cheese but fruit and vegetables as well. This slicer is easy to clean and comes with a five-year warranty. You can adjust the thickness when cutting slices, and the handle is very convenient to use.