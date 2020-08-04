What Rich People Wear in 2020

The idea of wearing clothes was introduced hundreds of thousands of years ago when people needed to protect themselves from the cold, insects, and other dangers that could be found in the wilderness. But, since then, a lot of things have changed. Currently, clothes are not just used for protection, they are also a very important part of our society. However, I am not talking about nudity. I am talking about the impressions that fashion and clothing leave to other people. Today, we try to dress as best as possible even to impress strangers out on the street.

So, what differentiates the different pieces of clothing? Which one leaves a better impression and which one does not leave one at all? Well, usually, it all comes down to the brand that you are wearing and the cost of the product.

Assuming that you want to leave the best impression possible to the people around you and everyone you meet, you will have to start dressing up a little bit better. To help you with that, I need to tell you about what rich people are currently wearing in 2020. This is an important piece of information because usually, they wear expensive brands and products that pulling the most attention.

Casual designer clothing

Whenever you see celebrities and other rich people at some fancy event, you always see them in amazing, expensive, and well-fitted suits or dresses, but that is not how those people dress up every day. Wearing a suit or a dress has never been comfortable which means it does not make sense to wear this every single night.

However, rich people still have a trick up their sleeves to impress people with even the most casual clothes. You can spot them wearing regular tracksuits, sweater pants, sweaters, and everything else you would wear at home while watching TV and eating some popcorn.

But, it is not that simple. There is still a huge difference between the close that you wear at home and the ones they wear while out and about. They usually look for plain and simple designer clothing. Those sweatpants that seem so simple may actually cost more than $1000. With these types of clothes, you can usually notice the branding by the logo. Gucci, Versace, and many other brands like to show off their cool logo on plain shirts, pants, and sweaters.

Jewelry

One of the easiest ways to show other people that you are rich and that you have no care in the world for money, it is through jewelry. And, I am not talking about regular golden or silver rings with a couple of gems on them. Now, I am talking about something that will make people’s jaws drop when they see it.

If you truly want to impress others, it will need to be visible, it will need to be shiny and very obvious that it is expensive. The easiest way to make the price tag expensive is by using diamonds. Diamonds are very reflective, shiny and just look out of place because this crystal looks simply amazing.

However, not a lot of celebrities decide to wear jewelry, especially in 2020. But, you will see a lot of successful rappers that have all kinds of jewelry on them. They wear anything from rings, necklaces, chains, bracelets, glasses with diamonds, earrings and sometimes even fake teeth made out of diamond or gold. These fake teeth are usually referred to as grills. You might feel very uncomfortable while wearing grills, but every time you smile, people will notice those shiny diamonds.

Although, if you want to be a little bit more subtle about your jewelry, I would recommend either wearing a necklace tucked under a shirt or a bracelet. Bracelets can be easily removed or hidden under the sleeve while looking amazing at the same time. If you currently do not have a huge budget for a bracelet, you can click here and check out this fang sure you black obsidian bracelet that is quite popular currently on the website.

Formal clothing

It is no secret that the easiest way to show success is by wearing formal clothing. For men, this usually means a suit. But, wearing any kind of suit does not immediately translate to success. You have to make sure that you pull off the look and that the suit fits you well. Usually, successful people like to custom make suits to ensure that they will fit them as best as possible.

For women, the formal look can vary by a lot. Some women like to wear suits that are usually very similar to the suits for men. These can look quite good, but they can be difficult to pull off. A woman needs to show independence and a lot of self-confidence when wearing a pantsuit.

However, women also have the choice of wearing elegant dresses as a formal outfit. The dress can be either long or short and it can also be loose or tight, it depends on the person’s taste.

Extreme and extravagant fashion pieces of clothing

Most of the time, you do not see these types of outfits, but they do exist and which people sometimes love to show off. There are some very extreme pieces of clothing that come from the professional fashion world that simply do not make any kind of sense. These outfits break the monotony and every trend of the year.

Usually, you will be able to spot such outfits at some famous events such as the Met Gala, but sometimes you might even spot them wearing these outfits out on the streets. So, if you truly want to show off your success, you can start looking through these very extravagant pieces of clothing that can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars.

As you can see, rich people follow a certain pattern in 2020. They purchase from the same famous brands such as Versace, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, or Gucci and that is about it. There is not much to it, but it still requires a lot of thought to ensure that your look fits you.