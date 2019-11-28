Tips for Buying a Formal Dress

Formal dresses are known for their elegant looks and most people tend to keep their formal dresses in a special closet. To be very honest, I think women can not even live without having 4 or 6 formal dresses. Even in the earlier times, mothers and grandmothers have taken good care of their 1950s formal dress.

Whether it is a party or you are planning to attend a wedding, formal dresses are a prerequisite. otherwise, attending the event will not be exciting. I personally believe that women tend to enjoy the self-created hype about a formal event. Another thing which most of us want to feel in a formal event is attention. Women generally want to feel special when they are putting so much effort into giving themselves the best look possible.

Look at the picture below, it is a beautiful woman who dressed in a 1950s formal dress from Zapaka. She seems attending a party, elegant and delicate.

If you have got an event ahead and you are stuck because you want your friend to come over and have a discussion about the dresses you will wear, then, keep reading. I have collected some tips for getting the best formal dress for you. Some of these tips are from my grandmother which are extracted through various magazines.

1. Do a need and situational analysis

Without deciding what you need and why you are not going to end anywhere. You must get a paper and a pen and start making points. For instance, if you are going to attend a birthday party, then, of course, your dress must go with the type of event. This comes under the needs.

Now moving forward to the situational analysis. It means that you will have to acknowledge your financial conditions and select the brands or tailors available to you. Moreover, you must also calculate the time period.

2. Make a budget

Now, this budget planning will depend very much on the left time span. If, for example, the targeted event is three months away then you can save some money every week. Ultimately after three months, you will have enough money in your pocket to buy your desired dress.

3. Decide the colors

Now, when you have decided the budget range it is time to decide the color. If you are going to attend a day time event, then wearing a light shade will look nice but it is still on your personal taste. While deciding the colors, make sure that you have tried that color before. When going for shopping get the same shaded dresses from your wardrobe and wear it with the same expected accessories. If you do not look good then change your mind. It will take some time but if the event is really important then it will be worthy.

4. Decide the style

The style of your dress will be as important as the design and color. You must try to think about the tighter and loose looks.If you have found the right dress in the market but it is not nice fitting, then look for a very apt tailor. I do not think that skipping a dress just because it is not of the right size is a smart behavior. You can simply buy the dress and call the tailoring service for redesigning your favorite dress. However, you will have to spend some money. It can be risky if the tailor is not a professional master.

5. Complete your look

You will have to buy some accessories, like earrings and necklaces, for getting a perfect look. Make sure that the necklace is not very fancy. If your dress is adorned with beads and lace, then the necklace has to be a bit light. Similarly, your shoes must look very classy, even if you think that your shoes are going to hide under your dress. Lastly, the most important thing is to enjoy the event. The glow on your face is a prerequisite for looking exceptionally beautiful. Happy women are pretty women. All other things including your dress are Secondary and you must keep that in mind.