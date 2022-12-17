How Many World Cups Has Portugal Won?

The Portugal national soccer squad has yet to claim a World Cup victory. Portugal made its World Cup debut in 1966 in England under the guidance of Otto Glória and Manuel da Luz Afonso. Portugal has since participated in six other World Cups. The Selecao’s best World Cup performance was their semi-final appearance in the 2006 tournament in Germany. Here are Portugal’s results in each World Cup in which they have so far competed.

When did Portugal debut in the World Cup?

In the 1966 World Cup, The Portuguese team made their international debut. In their first season, they had a fantastic run and finished third. Despite being put in a challenging group with teams like Brazil, Hungary, and Bulgaria and company prevailed. They put three past Brazil and decisively won all three games.

Eusebio scored four of the five goals in their 5-3 quarterfinal victory over North Korea. However, by the grace of Bobby Charlton, they had to lose to the eventual victors in England in the semi-finals. As a result of their victory over Russia in the third-place playoff, they received third place and a bronze medal. Eusebio was in outstanding condition during the tournament and set a record for Portugal by scoring nine goals, which has not been beaten yet.

Portugal had to wait 36 years to regain World Cup qualification after a stellar performance in 1966. However, they could not deliver in 2002, and after dropping two of their three games, they were eliminated from the group stage. They experienced a robust comeback in 2006 and advanced to the semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo did not let anyone down in his first World Cup. Even though he only had one goal, his entire play on the field was quite excellent. He scored against Iran to become the youngest Portuguese player in World Cup history at just 21 years and 132 days.

Portugal in the 2006 FIFA World Cup

Portugal was one of the 32 teams to make it to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Group D’s other members were Iran, Mexico, and the all-star Portuguese team.

Before defeating Iran 2-0 in their second group game, Portugal defeated Angola 1-0 to begin their 2006 FIFA World Cup campaign. Of note, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal against Iran by converting a penalty to lead his team to a resounding victory. In the subsequent matchup in Group D, Portugal defeated Mexico 2-1. Portugal qualified for the World Cup Round of 16 after accumulating nine points from three games.

Midfielder Maniche’s goal in the 23rd minute helped Portugal defeat the Netherlands 1-0 in the pre-quarterfinals. Portugal advanced to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals by defeating England on penalties, thanks to Brazilian head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. However, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team was eliminated as France defeated Portugal 1-0 in their semi-final match. Cristiano Ronaldo was jeered during the team’s World Cup loss. Later, after defeating France on penalties in the championship game, Italy won the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup

After losing to Spain in the Round of 16, Portugal in 2010 was eliminated. They finished with five points from three games, which qualified them for the knockout rounds. When Brazil, Ivory Coast, and North Korea were on the group stage, Ronaldo was outstanding and awarded man of the match honors. He put up strong performances in the other two games while scoring and providing an assist against North Korea.

Portugal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Portugal once again lost in the group stage. They lost against Germany 4-0 before drawing with the United States. While Ronaldo scored a tying goal with seconds remaining in the final game to defeat Ghana. Although it was his 50th goal for his country, Portugal still lost on goal differential and was eliminated from the group stage.

Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

They were eliminated by Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup’s Round of 16 after Edinson Cavani scored twice for them. They did, however, have a promising start to the season as Ronaldo’s spectacular hat trick allowed him to take two points away from Spain. He set a World Cup record for the oldest player to ever score three goals in a single game with his three goals. In the following game, he scored once more to help his team defeat Morocco and earn three points, breaking Ferenc Puskas’ record for most goals scored in Europe.

Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal is a remarkably underrated team. They nearly missed out on World Cup qualification. They defeated North Macedonia in the World Cup Qualifiers and just made it to the championship game. Despite the difficult journey, they are unquestionably a side to be taken seriously.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes are just a few of the players on Portugal’s squad, and they have the talent to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It would be stupid for other teams to underestimate them in the competition.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Ever Won The World Cup?

FIFA World Cup victories are unheard of for Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal. A staggering amount of team and individual awards have been bestowed upon him throughout the course of his career, but he has yet to hold the most coveted trophy in the sport. It took Ronaldo 13 years to find success with Portugal. He made his professional debut in a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in August 2003, and he later led his nation to its first major tournament victory at the 2016 Euros.

It was “one of the happiest moments in my career,” according to Ronaldo, and “an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind occasion for all Portuguese” to win the Euro 2016 tournament.

Conclusion

The talented Portuguese team will try to advance as far as possible in the competition. The Navigators had to travel a difficult route to earn their place in the World Cup, but they certainly have the skills to advance in the competition.