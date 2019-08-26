What you can get from Destiny 2 boosting services

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With its new big Downloadable Content coming on October 1st, a lot of players are coming back into the game. If you have not been playing these last few months, Bungie has been pushing many updates in Destiny 2 for new content such as new weapons, armors, raids, quests, strikes, and missions. Shadowkeep will bring many changes to Destiny 2. Artfitacts will soon have no limit on how much Power they can give which is very different than before. The soft cap will be at 900, then through pinnacle activities, you will be able to get gear that will get you to the hard cap of 960. Then through Artifact contributions of Power, you can get even higher levels. All this means that you will need to get ready for Destiny’s biggest update ever. If you have not been playing and don’t feel like doing all the grinding and farming to get everything you need for Shadowkeep, you should consider using Destiny 2 boosting services. With these boosting services you can get your character’s Power level to max, raid gear, Legend Glory Rank, quest boosts, unique pinnacle weapons and more. Today, we are going to be focusing on the best things you can get out of a Destiny 2 boosting services, but first, we need to explain how these boosts usually work.

How does it work?

Once you make the payment, you get contacted by a support manager who will ask for detailed information about your character’s progress in the game. After you have gone through all the details, he will work up a complete plan and find you a suitable professional Destiny 2 player. You will be able to communicate with the pro player through Discord or something similar. You give the player all your login information such as username and password. The pro player or team then complete your order in the assigned time. During this time, you will continuously receive updates about your character’s progress.

Power level boost

Before you do anything else, you will need to have your character’s level as high as possible. This boost is probably the best option if you are trying to get back into the game. You can get your character boosted to the desired Power level and get all the rare or legendary loot that has been acquired during the booting process. You may also get new Exotics, Tokens, Materials, and Glimmer.

Glory Rank

If you want to get back into Destiny’s PVP part of the game, but do not want to go through all those low-level matchmaking games, you should consider boosting your Glory Rank. You can get the desired Glory Rank and all the Weapons, Armor, materials and glimmer that will drop throughout the matches.

Luna’s Howl to Not Forgotten

Did you get Luna’s Howl just before you took a break from Destiny 2? You now probably want to upgrade your Luna’s Howl to Not Forgotten, but it seems like those quest steps for the Not Forgotten Keepsake Questline are simply too long and repetitive. With a boosting service, you can get your weapon upgraded without any hassle.