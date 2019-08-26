Everything You Need To Know About Using Spray Tan Machines

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you been going to a tanning salon to get the beautiful bronze skin that you love?

If so, you have probably realized the cost of having someone spray tan you professionally. The obvious alternative to going out sometimes once a week to maintain your tan is just to buy your spray tan machine.

Operating a spray tan machine can seem a bit confusing at first (click here for further details). You don’t want to mess up your tan because you have to wear it until it fades. That’s why we’re going to go through the steps of using your spray tan machine effectively.

What Are The Steps?

If you complete these steps in order, you should always come out of your tanning experience with positive results.

Consider investing in a spray tanning tent.

Do your research on spray tanning solutions.

Exfoliate in the shower.

Skip moisturizing the day you plan to spray tan.

Do all of your shaving and hair removal before using the spray tan machine.

Apply the tanning solution while constantly keeping the machine in motion.

Apply the tanning solution in layers. If you try to get the desired color in one pass, the solution may bead up or not hold as well.

Apply the solution to your back first, then the rest of your body.

Be sure to go lighter on your neck, hands, and feet. These areas absorb the solution more effectively than anywhere else.

When you’re finished with your spray tan, apply baby powder with a large makeup brush. You’ll want to do this step between your bosom, between your thighs, on your neck, and in your underarm area.

Don’t shower, workout, or get wet for at least 8 hours after spray tanning.

The Right Tools For The Job

The first step that we should cover is all the things you’ll need before beginning your at-home spray tanning endeavors. Spray tan machine aside, and you may want to invest in a tanning tent. You may be thinking that your shower is a great alternative, and you’re not completely wrong about that. The only real problem with using your shower to spray tan is the discoloration that can occur. At first rinsing out your shower may seem to be solving the problem, but over time the tanning solution you use will stain any grout you may have in there.

Besides a tanning tent, it’s a good idea to find the right tanning solution for you. Everyone is different, and of course, some tanning solutions could give you darker results than you were hoping for. This can all be avoided with just a little bit of research on all of your choices.

The last tool may not be necessary, but it is a great thing to have if you want the perfect tan. You can purchase sticky feet to protect the bottoms of your feet from getting tan. The solution will collect at the bottom of your tent, and when you walk through it, you will most likely get a dark tan there. Nobody wants that!

The Tanning Process

We’ve covered all the steps you need to get the perfect tan. Now let’s go into a bit more detail on exactly how to go about the actual process.

Make sure to keep the spray tan machine moving constantly. If you stay in one place for too long, your tan could come out looking uneven or leave streaks and beads. The goal is to get a natural-looking tan, and nothing ruins that more than patchy areas on the skin.

Always do your best to apply the tanning solution in layers. If you’re impatient and attempt to get your desired color in one passing the solution may not absorb the way you want it to. You also want to go lighter on your hands, feet, and neck area.

The neck tends to absorb tanning solution into every little wrinkle. The hands and feet are usually a bit drier than other parts of your body, so they tend to absorb the tan more effectively. This can, unfortunately, make these parts of your body much darker than everywhere else.

If you follow all of these steps, you should have no problem getting that perfect tan. You can gain the same results you pay a professional to apply in the comfort of your home. It’s much easier than you may think.