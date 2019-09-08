What You Need For a Trade Show

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A trade show is a good opportunity for businesses and companies to show off their stuff and have fun. Employers get to cut through social media interactions, the traditional venues, emails to make a lasting impression on peer businesses and customers.

Given the performance-like nature of these events, it is almost as if trade shows are a form of theater – and you cannot get a good theater performance without a proper set, preparation, and supplies. At your next trade show, make sure you bring these items to leave a good impression.

Signage

“Follow the signs” is a great saying for trade shows and personal philosophy alike- but it is certainly difficult to follow signs that are simply not there.

When you are planning for your next trade show’s appearance, make sure that you have multiple signs such as posters, banners, and flags that will be visible to people from all possible angles. Draw attention to your booth in a classy and noticeable way.

Presentation media

While sings will draw attention and bring customers to your booth, a proper presentation media will help keep them there. When setting up your display, make sure you have some kind of an engaging presentation media. Short video clips, slideshow presentations, and demonstrations that are filled with visual aids can go a long way to engaging potential clients.

Promotional items

There isn’t anyone who does not like free stuff. Before the trade show, reach out to a business that can make customized gifts such as calendars, mugs, wristbands, and t-shirts and embed them with your company’s logo, color, and motto. If your promotional product looks good, it will draw the attention of attendees from all across the trade show. You can then introduce them to what you really have to offer.

Business cards

At the end of the busy trade show days, most attendees will be loaded with t-shirts, mugs and business cards. These pocket-sized cards will help clients remember you and engage with you in the future.

Make sure to keep your business to the standard pocket size. Some business try things like bulky postcards or bookmarks which aren’t effective and can ultimately leave a bad impression and end up in the trash can.

Organizers

Sometimes it is not always about what you have to display, but the way you display it. Promotional items and business cards are important but do not waste their amazing potential with bad organization. Get stands for boxes of promotional items, business cards and maintain a clear booth. Otherwise, the chaos of the trade show can overwhelm your setup and make your booth completely unapproachable.

Extension cords

If your trade show relies heavily on technology, then make sure that you bring all the proper equipment. Otherwise, you will deplete your battery in a few hours and you will be left with no power at all. In the worst-case scenario, you won’t need to use your extensions cords and you can loan them to business next to you and make an ally in the process.