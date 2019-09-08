11 People And The Inanimate Objects They Are Sexually Attracted To

A 40-year-old man in the U.K. got his penis sufficiently stuck in a steel pipe while trying to make love to it. He had no choice but to call emergency services to rescue his member. I’m wondering what the operator’s reaction to hearing the words “My penis is stuck in a steel pipe!” was?) He was initially taken to the ER, but doctors were unable to operate on him because the restricted blood flow. With the steady hands of seven firefighters, it took 30 minutes and a metal grinder (arrrgghhh!) to free his bruised and battered willy. I wonder if he still has feelings for the pipe after it hurt him so? [Newser]

Erika La Tour Eiffel is a former U.S. Air Force soldier who claims to be married to the Eiffel Tower. She had also been in love with an archery bow (named Lance) and a sword before that. Erika had a wedding ceremony with friends in 2007, promising eternal love to the monument and legally changing her name. But it’s not easy being married to a tourist attraction, on top of the fact that she lives across the globe in San Francisco.

Also, Erika says, “There is a huge problem with being in love with a public object. The issue of intimacy — or rather lack of it — is forever present.” On their first-year anniversary, Erika visited her love to “consummate” her marriage by straddling one of the beams naked. I wonder if the Washington Monument’s already taken? Eh, the Eiffel Tower is sexier. [Independent UK]

Vacuum Cleaner A Polish hospital worker was caught having a quickie in the break room with his beloved vacuum cleaner. His excuse? Oh, he said he was vacuuming his underwear. Didn’t you know that’s a common practice in Poland? Yeah right. But seriously, that sounds dangerous. [The Sun UK] Truck Unable to feel aroused by men, Maria Griffin married her truck on Valentine’s Day. And, apparently, their sex life is amazing! Just how exactly do they have sex? I am so curious. Anyhow, I guess it’s none of my business. I’m really happy for them. They make an adorable couple. Just goes to show, you never know when true love is going to roll into your life. [Kitten Meat]